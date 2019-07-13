Singapore men's floorball team thrash Thailand 17-1 to claim AOFC Cup

Singapore national men's floorball team celebrate winning the AOFC Cup in Binan, Philippines, after beating Thailand 17-1 in the final. (PHOTO: Singapore Floorball Association)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore national men’s floorball team clinched the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup, after thrashing Thailand 17-1 in the final at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Philippines on Friday (12 July).

Vignesa Pasupathy and Akmal Shaharudin led the rout for Singapore in the final with three goals apiece.

The big win exacted a measure of revenge for Singapore, who lost 3-4 to the Thais in last year’s Men’s World Floorball Championships play-offs. They also lost 4-8 to the same rivals in the inaugural 2017 AOFC Cup final.

This time around, Singapore were imperious in the tournament, winning all their five matches by huge scorelines – against Japan (10-1), Philippines (17-2), India (16-2), South Korea in the semi-finals (13-1) and Thailand.

The AOFC Cup win will be a big boost to the Republic, as they build up to the SEA Games in November/December, which will also be held in the Philippines.

Other Singapore stories:

Father and son among 109 suspected drug offenders arrested in 5-day CNB operation

German convicted of arranging for sex with underage girls in the Philippines

LTA carried out more than 4,600 enforcement operations in first half of 2019