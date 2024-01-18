Singapore minister S Iswaran to stand trial in rare corruption case

S Iswaran delivers his speech during the 14th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information and Related Meetings in Singapore in 2018.

A Singapore minister has been charged with corruption, an extremely rare development in a country known for its squeaky-clean governance.

Transport Minister S Iswaran was handed 27 charges including 24 charges of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two charges of corruption and one charge of obstructing the course of justice.

Mr Iswaran pleaded not guilty.

His arrest in July - along with tycoon Ong Beng Seng - shocked the nation.

Mr Iswaran and Mr Ong played key roles in bringing the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore in 2008,

Upon his arrest, the minister was asked to take a leave of absence until investigations were completed - while still getting paid more than S$6,000 (US$4,460; £3,500) a month.

Singapore's lawmakers are among the best-paid in the world, with ministers earning a starting salary of almost $35,000 a month. The country's leadership has said its high salaries are aimed at avoiding corruption.

Mr Iswaran was elected into Singapore's parliament in 1997 and was promoted to a full minister in 2011. As a minister he has held the trade, communications and most recently, transport portfolios.

In late 1986, former Singapore minister Teh Cheang Wan took his own life while under investigation for alleged corruption.