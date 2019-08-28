Singapore speed skater Trevor Tan wins gold in Asian Open junior competition

SINGAPORE — Singapore speed skater Trevor Tan on Wednesday (28 August) won a gold medal in the 2019 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 1000m Junior B Men's Category in Kunming, China.

The 16-year-old defeated skating powerhouses China and South Korea in the race. Announcing the victory, Team Singapore posted a video of the race on its Facebook page.

Since January this year, the Singapore Sports School student has been training at the Goyang Club in Gyeonggi, South Korea, in a bid to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

He is taking a gap year to train alongside top South Korean speed skaters, according to media reports.

Trevor is the latest success among the small but growing Singapore ice skating community in recent years.

In 2017, then 18-year-old Cheyenne Goh became the Republic’s first female short track speed skater to compete at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

She subsequently earned a bronze and two silver medals at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, the first time winter sports such as figure skating, short track speed skating and ice hockey are introduced into the biennial Games.

Lucas Ng – who was the first Singaporean to compete at a major winter sport event at the 2011 Asian Winter Games – also clinched two short track speed skating silvers at the 2017 SEA Games.

In figure skating, Yu Shuran and Chloe Ing won a gold and a silver respectively for Singapore at the 2017 SEA Games.

