Singapore youth bowlers clinch top 2 spots at Asian Schools Championships

Singapore winners Arianne Tay (silver, left) and Shin Zong Yi (gold) at the 19th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Taichung, Taiwan, on 2 October, 2018 (Photo: Singapore Bowling Federation)

Singapore’s youth bowlers Shin Zong Yi and Arianne Tay swept the top two positions in the girls’ singles competition at the 19th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Taichung, Taiwan, on Tuesday (2 October).

Zong Yi, 15, clinched the gold medal after posting a six-game total of 1,292 pinfalls, including a perfect 300-pinfall effort in her final game. Arianne, 14, was 11 pinfalls behind on 1,281.

Zong Yi said, “It is a great honour to be able to represent Singapore, and it is an even greater honour to be able to raise our national flag and sing our national anthem during the event.

“This is my first perfect game, so it is really a learning experience for me. Many emotions went through my head, and i think the biggest takeaway from this experience is learning how to embrace these emotions to keep myself calm under pressure.”

Four Singaporeans finished in the top 10 of the girls’ singles event, with Quek Lu Yi (1,217) coming in sixth and Arianne’s older sister Arielle (1,212) seventh.

The boys’ singles competition was won by Japan’s Genki Hayashi (1,460). Owen Wong (1,307) was Singapore’s top performer, finishing in sixth place.

The tournament runs until next Monday with the doubles, team and Masters events still to come.

Update: Singapore won another gold medal in the women’s doubles competition, with Alena Dang and Colleen Pee coming out tops with a total of 2,428 pinfalls. The Australian pair of Ivy Dickinson and Emily Johnston clinched the silver (2,372), while another Singapore pair, Quek Lu Yi and Arianne Tay, took the bronze (2,343). In the men’s doubles competition, Singapore clinched a silver and a bronze through Xavier Teo/Eugene Yeo (2,666) and Brandon Ong/Gerald Teng (2,661) respectively. Hong Kong’s Alex Yu/Ivan Tse took gold (2,671)

