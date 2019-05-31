Singapore's Asiad silver medallist Constance Lien wins jiu-jitsu world title

Singapore's jiu-jitsu exponent Constance Lien stands on the podium upon winning the blue-belt adult featherweight world title at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Long Beach, California. (PHOTO: Constance Lien/Team Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Constance Lien, Singapore’s first Asian Games medallist in the sport of jiu-jitsu, has added a World Championship title to her name.

She emerged triumphant in the blue-belt adult featherweight division at the 2019 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Long Beach, California, on Thursday (30 May).

The 19-year-old, who was named Sportsgirl of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards earlier this month, beat Jaine da Silva Fragoso 8-3 in the final to clinch the title. Astrid Scholin and Jasmine Wilson were tied for third place.

She said in a media statement on Friday (31 May), “Becoming a world champion has been my dream, ever since I made the decision to commit to Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“I just feel truly blessed and proud to have won, and put Singapore on the map.”

Lien, who switched from swimming to her current sport in 2015, had already made sporting history when she won a jiu-jitsu silver medal at the Jakarta Asian Games last year, when the sport made its debut at the Games.

Singapore's jiu-jitsu world champion Constance Lien. (PHOTO: Evolve MMA) More

She is currently training with Evolve MMA, and her coach Teco Shinzato said of his protege, “She comes to training every day with a ‘warrior spirit’ and a great attitude, wanting to learn and help her teammates. She has a very bright future in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and I'm very excited to see her continued success.”

Lien who has taken a year off her academic pursuits to focus on jiu-jitsu, will next be taking part in the Jiu-jitsu Asian Championships in Mongolia in July. The competition will also serve as a qualifier for this year's SEA Games.

The World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships is the largest jiu-jitsu competition in the world, bringing together the best competitors from all over the world to compete for the prestigious world title.

