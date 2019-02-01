Singapore's SEA Games eSports representatives to be decided in May

Singapore’s first SEA Games eSports representatives will be chosen in May, after the Singapore Esports Association unveiled the selection process and criteria in a media release on Friday (1 February).

The Nov 30-Dec 10 SEA Games in the Philippines will feature six game titles: Dota 2 and Starcraft II (PC), Tekken 7 (console), and Arena of Valor and Mobile Legends (mobile). A sixth is likely to be NBA 2K for the console, though game organisers have yet to confirm the title. It will be the first time that eSports is being contested as a medal event in a multi-sport competition.

Open Qualifiers and National Selection final

The selection process for Singapore citizens who wish to participate at the Games will start with the Singapore Esports Open Qualifiers from March to April. The top teams and players from the qualifiers will compete at the Singapore Esports National Selection, an offline final in May.

Two players each will be selected for Tekken 7 and Starcraft II, which are played in an individual format, with the other four titles team-based.

Individuals and teams with significant regional or international track records can send their profiles to the association to receive a bye directly into the May event as one of the four seeds.

The seeded teams for the selection finals will be announced on March 1. The association is also expected to nominate a head coach candidate to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Once selected after the final, the players will have to participate in training sessions and international friendly matches organised by the association. This is for the purpose of meeting SNOC’s SEA Games selection criteria of showing the potential to achieve at least a third placing.

Steps taken to ensure integrity and fairness

The Singapore Esports Association president Ng Chong Geng said in the media release, “We have taken careful steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of this selection process, in what is a historical milestone for eSports in Singapore and South-east Asia.

“The framework has been built to ensure that new and existing athletes – as well as overseas and veteran players – have the opportunity to qualify to represent Singapore.”

Esports was announced as a SEA Games medal sport in November 2018, and six gold medals will be up for contest in the Philippines. It had previously been a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Registration for March’s open qualifiers is now open, and closes on 28 February. All participants must be at least 18 years old. Full details on the sign-up and selection process can be viewed at bit.ly/singaporeesportsassociation

Other Singapore stories:

Malaysia remits $15m for abortive costs incurred in suspending KL-S’pore High Speed Rail project

HIV data leak: MOM takes ‘risk-based approach’ in assessing employment pass applications

SAF to set up Inspector-General’s Office to enforce safety practices