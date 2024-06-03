Singer James Bay performs for England squad ahead of Euro 2024

James Bay with the England players before their match in Newcastle (Instagram)

Singer James Bay joined the England team ahead of their game against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night.

The musician, a devoted fan of Newcastle United, posed for pictures with two of the team’s stars Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier at the training camp.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Kieran Trippier & Anthony Gordon took time out of training with England to meet awarding winning artist and Toon fan James Bay.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/vB4bQxOiCS — NUFC360 (@NUFC360) June 2, 2024

He also performed for the squad, who are preparing for Euro 2024 which kicks off in less than two weeks, and impressed Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.

The footballer posted a clip of the “unreal” performance on Instagram and said the Hold Back the River singer could be the “best voice I’ve ever heard live”.

James Bay performs before the England match in Newcastle (Instagram)

England play at St James’ Park tonight before taking on Iceland at Wembley on Friday ahead of kicking off their tournament against Serbia on June 16.

They also face Denmark and Slovenia in the group stages before hoping to progress to the knockout rounds.

England lost in the 2020 Euros, held in 2021 due to Covid, to Italy after being beaten on penalties in the final at Wembley.

