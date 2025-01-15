Singer Linda Nolan dies aged 65

Singer Linda Nolan, a member of pop group the Nolans, has died at the age of 65, two decades after she was first diagnosed with cancer.

Her agent Dermot McNamara announced her death "with profound sadness" in a statement on Wednesday, adding Nolan was "surrounded by her devoted family".

Nolan found fame in the 1970s alongside sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne, and they scored hits including the 1980 disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and given the all clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. It spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

The Nolan sisters, pictured in the 1970s, left to right: Linda, Anne, Bernie and Maureen [BBC]

The Nolan Sisters became the first Irish act to sell more than a million records worldwide, and went on to sell 30 million records in total.

Their other hits included Gotta Pull Myself Together and Attention to Me.

Nolan left the group in 1983, but later reformed with her sisters for several comeback performances.

Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard announced Nolan's death on Wednesday's episode of the ITV daytime show, describing it as "very sad news".

Co-panellist Nadia Sawalha said it was an "awful shock" and said the show's team was "sending our love".

'Such a massive talent'

Nolan appeared on the programme a number of times, and sister Coleen is a regular panellist.

Linda also appeared in a West End production of Blood Brothers, was a Daily Mirror columnist and wrote a best-selling memoir.

A statement posted on the Nolan Sisters' account on X said Linda "faced incurable cancer with courage, grace & determination, inspiring millions".

Entertainer Tommy Cannon, of the duo Cannon & Ball, said he was "heartbroken" by Nolan's death.

"I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy – full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family," he posted on X.

Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker said Nolan had "the most incredible voice, the wickedest sense of humour, [she said] such a massive talent".

TV presenter Terry Christian posted: "R.I.P Linda Nolan. Met most of the Nolan sisters back in day - all fantastic women."

Loving siblings by her side

In his statement, McNamara said: "Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday 15 January, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

"The family said the hospital couldn't do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable."

"Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Nolan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 [PA Media]

She raised over £20m for charities including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.

Nolan's sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Another sister, Coleen, revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.