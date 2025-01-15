Singer Linda Nolan dies 'embraced with love' with siblings by her side

Singer Linda Nolan, who rose to fame alongside her sisters in The Nolans, has died after several years of battling cancer.

The Irish star, 65, and her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne, had a run of hits in the late 1970s and '80s - including the disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing.

Paying tribute on The Nolans' X account, her sisters described her as "a pop icon and beacon of hope", who "faced incurable cancer with courage, grace and determination, inspiring millions".

Linda died peacefully in hospital this morning, "embraced with love and comfort" with her siblings by her side, her agent Dermot McNamara said in a statement.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide, touring the world and selling over 30 million records," he said.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others. Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy."

Linda's death came after she was admitted to hospital with pneumonia over the weekend. She began receiving end-of-life care after slipping into a coma on Tuesday, Mr McNamara said.

Details of a celebration of the star's "remarkable life" will be shared in due course, he added.

Linda was born to Tommy and Maureen Nolan in Dublin on 23 February 1959, the sixth of eight children.

Her parents were both singers themselves and keen to turn their young family into a musical troupe. The young Linda made her stage debut aged just four.

Those early years put the siblings on track for a career in showbusiness which lasted for decades. As well as I'm In The Mood For Dancing, The Nolans had hits with Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention To Me and Don't Make Waves, and they also had their own TV specials.

At their height, they toured with Frank Sinatra and were reported to have outsold The Beatles in Japan.

Linda left the group in 1983, but later reformed with her sisters for several comeback performances. She also became known for musical theatre, most notably performing the role of Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers for three years from 2000.

Four siblings struck by cancer

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and underwent a mastectomy to remove her left breast two days before her 47th birthday.

After being given the all-clear in 2011, in 2017, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. Three years later, both Linda and Anne together revealed they were being treated for cancer once again.

The sisters were diagnose with different forms of the disease just days apart after they returned home from filming a series of their show, The Nolans Go Cruising. Linda had cancer of the liver, while Anne had breast cancer.

They went on to write Stronger Together, an account of their journey that included frank details of their treatments and the side effects.

But in 2023, Linda revealed the cancer had spread to her brain and she was beginning treatment as part of a new drug trial.

The Nolans lost their second-youngest sister, Bernie, to cancer in 2013, aged 52.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan also revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, and said she was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Linda's husband of 26 years, Brian Hudson, died in 2007 after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

Anne Nolan is now cancer-free.

Tributes to star 'who was always a joy'

TV star and singer Cheryl Baker and comedian Tommy Cannon are among those paying tribute.

"I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan," Cannon wrote on X. "I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy - full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family."

"The most incredible voice, the wickedest sense of humour, such a massive talent," Baker wrote. "You're with Brian now, Lin."

Loose Women also sent its love to her family. Linda had appeared as a guest panellist on the ITV chat show over the years, alongside her sister Coleen.

The Blackpool Grand Theatre described her as "a true Blackpool icon".