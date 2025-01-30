Singer Marianne Faithfull dies at the age of 78

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78.

A spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.

"She will be dearly missed."

She was best known for her 60s hit As Tears Go By, written by The Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Faithfull also starred in films including The Girl on a Motorcycle and Irina Palm, for which she was nominated for a European Film Award for Best Actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, she provided voice work for the 2021 remake of Dune and 2023's Wild Summon.

Born in 1946, Faithfull started her singing career in 1964 after being discovered by the Stones' manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

Her self-titled debut album was released a year later, with As Tears Go By reaching number nine on the UK singles chart.

She went on to have a string of successful singles with Come And Stay with Me, This Little Bird, and Summer Nights, and famously dated Sir Mick from 1966 to 1970.

After breaking up with the Stones' frontman, Faithfull spent two years homeless in Soho while suffering from anorexia and heroin addiction, before she started living in a squat.

In 1979, following success in Ireland with the country-themed Dreamin' My Dreams, Faithfull released the Grammy-nominated Broken English - widely considered her best album.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later went on to achieve critical acclaim as a jazz and blues singer with 1987's Strange Weather, and went to rehab that same decade.

Faithfull released 21 solo albums throughout her career. Her most recent was the spoken word album She Walks in Beauty from 2021, which saw her work with frequent Nick Cave collaborator Warren Ellis.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.