Singer Paul Young ties the knot with ‘most wonderful’ woman Lorna

Singer Paul Young has tied the knot with his fiancee Lorna.

The Eighties pop star’s first wife Stacey, a model, died following a two-year battle with brain cancer in 2018.

On Friday, Young wrote on Instagram: “Meet the new Mrs Young! Today I married the most wonderful girl. Thank you Lorna, this is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The 68-year-old singer, known for the hits Wherever I Lay May Hat (That’s My Home), Come Back And Stay, Love Of Fhe Common People and Everytime You Go Away, shared the post along with an image of Lorna wearing a white dress and him in a blue suit.

Lorna, who is reportedly from County Roscommon in Ireland, shared the same image to Instagram, saying: “The happiest day ever! Today I married the most amazing man in the world. I love you Paul and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The pair had announced their engagement in October 2023.

Young was quickly congratulated by The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and Steps star Ian “H” Watkins.

Hollywood wrote: “Congrats to you both x.”

Singer Paul Young with his then-wife Stacey (John Stillwell/PA)

Young married Stacey in 1987 following them meeting on the video shoot for his single Come Back And Stay in 1983.

They went on to have three children together – daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

In 2006, the couple split and Stacey went on to have her fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

Following their reconciliation three years later, the Luton-born pop singer became Jude’s stepfather.

Young found solo fame following his work with bands The Q-Tips and Kat Kool & The Kool Kats – and has since gone on to front Los Pacaminos.