Singer Shayne Ward and actress Sarah Hadland latest to join Strictly line-up

Singer Shayne Ward and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland are the latest celebrities to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Actor and musician Ward, 39, rose to fame after winning the second season of TV singing competition The X Factor and later went on to star in ITV soap Coronation Street as former Underworld factory owner Aidan Connor.

Strictly has been hit with controversy recent following a series of allegations from former contestants.

Both Ward and Hadland were announced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Ward’s Coronation Street character’s depression storyline earned a best single episode and the best storyline gongs at the 2019 British Soap Awards as well as a best soap exit honour at the 2018 Inside Soap Awards.

Miranda actress Sarah Hadland (Ian West/PA)

Ward was also in British horror movie Skendleby, and is the lead character in Channel 5 crime series The Good Ship Murder, as former police detective turned cruise singer Jack Grayling, who solves mysteries on board a vessel.

Ward, who has also been seen in West End musical Rock Of Ages, had a Christmas number one with his first single, That’s My Goal, and also entered the charts with No Promises and Stand By Me.

In May 2006, Ward became the first reality TV star to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds.

His first album, the self-titled Shayne Ward, reached number one, and a second album, Breathless, reached number two in the charts, but Obsession, released in 2010, peaked at number 15.

A fourth album Closer made it to number 17 in 2015.

Hadland, 53, has appeared in the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, comedy film Magicians and comedy Learners starring David Tennant.

She also had a main role on the ITV sitcom The Job Lot as the nervous and lovelorn manager of a job centre Trish Collingwood, but is perhaps best known as comedian Miranda Hart’s best friend Stevie Sutton in semi-autobiographical BBC comedy Miranda.

Hadland has also appeared in comedy film Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Comedy Central sitcom Brotherhood and BBC drama series The Moonstone.