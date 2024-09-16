Singer Tito Jackson dead at 70, US media report

Tito Jackson is the brother of the late Michael Jackson [Getty Images]

Tito Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5 pop group and brother of the late Michael Jackson, has died aged 70, US media report.

An official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Tito performed in the iconic ensemble with brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died in 2009.

He was recently in Munich ahead of a performance that the group were due to give.

The Jackson 5 began performing in the mid-1960s [Getty Images]

Steve Manning, a long-time Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson died on Monday.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by his three sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson, who were themselves an R'n'B/pop trio, 3T, in the 1990s.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," they wrote. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

They continued: "He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time" for us.

"Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another'. We love you Pops."

The Jackson 5's hits included ABC, The Love You Save and I Want You Back.

The group was formed in 1964 and have sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

In 1980, the siblings were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tito was last seen performing at the Fool in Love Festival in California on 31 August [Getty Images]

Jackson had been playing in The Jacksons as recently as August when he performed at the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on 31 August in California with Taryll, Jackie and Marlon Jackson.

Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan Moffett led tributes on social media, writing on X: "There is great sadness in my heart tonight - I just found out that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson has passed.

"I’m stunned, devastated and speechless. I love you, Tito. My most sincere love & prayers for the entire Jackson family. I love you all VERY much".

Tito was the third oldest Jackson and one of nine siblings, including Janet and LaToya Jackson.

Alongside his work in the band, he also had a solo career as a blues musician.

He was the final sibling to place a solo single on the Billboard charts with his 2016 hit, Get It Baby.

