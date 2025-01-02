Singer Wayne Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie Osmond, dies at 73

Singer Wayne Osmond, best known as a member of the family pop band The Osmonds, has died. He was 73.

Tracey Beaumont, a representative for Osmond's sibling Merrill Osmond, confirmed his death in an email to USA TODAY Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Osmond, brother of fellow pop singers Donny and Marie Osmond, "passed away peacefully" surrounded by his family, Osmond's family told ABC News affiliate ABC4 and Fox News affiliate Fox 13 in a statement.

"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world," the singer's family said. "He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

Two of Osmond's siblings, brothers Merrill and Jay Osmond, took to social media to mourn his death, with Merrill writing on Facebook that Osmond suffered a "massive stroke" prior to his death.

"My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in," Merrill, 71, wrote. "I've never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute(ly) no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met."

He added: "His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine."

Meanwhile, Jay shared in his Facebook tribute that he "felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings."

"He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades," Jay, 69, wrote. "As I sat visiting with him last week at his home he talked about how sad he was that he couldn't get up in his plane anymore and how much flying brought him peace.

"What gives me joy is to know that my brother 'Wings' has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now 😇 The reunion he must've had with Father and Mother I'm sure was spectacular!"

Donny Osmond mourns death of 'dear brother' Wayne Osmond

Donny Osmond paid tribute to his "dear brother Wayne" in an Instagram post on Thursday, which featured a black-and-white throwback photo of Osmond. Donny revealed he visited Osmond in the hospital shortly before his death.

"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone," Donny wrote. "I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother."

He concluded: "Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity."

Wayne Osmond finds musical stardom with The Osmonds

The Osmonds began as a barbershop quartet in 1958 in Osmond's native Ogden, Utah, and its early lineup consisted of Osmond and brothers Alan, Merrill and Jay. The singer's younger siblings Donny and Jimmy would later join the group, while sister Marie launched a solo country career in the early 1970s.

While performing at Disneyland, the group was discovered by Jay Williams, father of singer and talk-show host Andy Williams, who booked The Osmonds to perform on his eponymous variety show in 1962. Osmond and his family would become regulars on "The Andy Williams Show," performing on over 20 episodes from 1962-1966, according to IMDb.

The Osmonds transitioned into a full-fledged pop career with a series of hit singles and albums released throughout the '70s, including their breakout 1971 hit "One Bad Apple."

Jimmy, from left, Virl, Alan, Donny and Wayne Osmond perform during The Osmonds 50th Anniversary Reunion World Tour in Manila on June 14, 2008.

As the group became more creatively involved, The Osmonds' sound shifted toward rock 'n' roll, starting with 1972's "Phase III." Osmond served as lead guitarist during this period.

The Osmonds' momentum slowed in the mid-'70s due to the launch of Donny and Marie's variety show "Donny & Marie," which ran on ABC from 1976-1979. Osmond appeared on four episodes of the series, per IMDb.

Osmond, a devout Christian, was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along with the rest of his family.

"My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all," Merrill Osmond wrote on Facebook. "His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God."

