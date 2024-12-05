Single CA mom passes bar exam, appears on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
A woman from Sacramento made an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Wednesday after going viral on TikTok. Rhiannah Gordon, a single mother of 2, posted a video of her and her kids' emotional reaction to the news that she had passed the California Bar Exam. Gordon and her kids, Flynn and Rhiley, talked to Jennifer Hudson about the challenges she faced going back to law school in her 30s, how she overcame them and how her children are inspired by her accomplishments.