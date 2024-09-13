Single mom in desperate need of kidney

Reuters

(Reuters) -Moderna pushed back its break-even goal by two years on Thursday as it delayed the timeline for developing several key products and predicted 2025 sales below its forecast for the current year, sending its shares closer to a four-year low. Moderna expects to have $6 billion as cash on hand by 2024 end, which according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee was at the lower end of its prior view of $6 billion to $7 billion. "I hope you can see...why we're daunted by the commercial challenge of launching all those products really just in the next three years, and that causes us to want to actually start to pace ourselves," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said.