Single mom in desperate need of kidney
ABC 10News checks in with a single mom who is in desperate need of a kidney.
High levels of lead were found in a dozen brands of cinnamon powder and spice blends, according to testing by Consumer Reports.
"It’s never too late to make changes and corrections," one expert noted.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state judge struck down North Dakota's abortion ban Thursday, declaring that broad guarantees of personal liberty in the constitution of his conservative, Republican-dominated state create a fundamental right to abortion before a fetus is viable.
More than half the global population doesn’t consume enough of seven nutrients critical for human health, according to a new study. Here’s how you can.
The 62-year-old actor and comedian is one of the many celebrities to share their skin cancer diagnosis with fans.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says a resident who died in August of brain inflammation had the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, a mosquito-borne disease that's rarely spread to humans.Like the West Nile virus, EEE is typically transmitted between wild birds and mosquitoes, according to OPH. It sometimes infects horses, hence its name, but is seldom passed on to people.Last month, OPH said there had only been three confirmed human cases in Ontario. As recently as Monday, Health Canada report
Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director Dr. Diane Lacaille discusses how advances in research are critical in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease.
F2G said on Thursday it has raised $100 million from investors including AMR Action Fund, backed by large drugmakers such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, to help it develop treatments for infections caused by drug resistant "superbugs" or microbes. The funding also includes investment from Novo Holdings that holds a controlling stake in Novo Nordisk. The drug is being developed to treat invasive fungal infections including aspergillosis - a rare infection that is resistant to antifungal medication.
Testimony has begun in a civil trial against a Virginia hospital that treats vulnerable children, its owner and its former medical director in a lawsuit filed by three former patients who allege they were touched inappropriately during physical exams. The lawsuit names the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Universal Health Services and Dr. Daniel Davidow, the hospital's longtime medical director, as defendants.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Shares in Roche dropped to a two-month low on Thursday after an experimental weight-loss pill that carries high market hopes was linked to an elevated rate of temporary side effects in its initial test phase on humans. Roche shares were trading 3.5% down by 0940 GMT, the second biggest faller on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the company presented details on the trial with once-daily pill CT-996 late on Wednesday. According to a presentation at a meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Madrid, all 25 trial participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, or adverse events in industry parlance, including those that only received an ineffective placebo.
Apple is bringing sleep apnea detection and hearing aid capabilities to its Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2.
A series of studies this year have pointed to possible explanations behind 'long COVID' - along with potential measures to treat it.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly forms of cancer.
(Reuters) -Moderna pushed back its break-even goal by two years on Thursday as it delayed the timeline for developing several key products and predicted 2025 sales below its forecast for the current year, sending its shares closer to a four-year low. Moderna expects to have $6 billion as cash on hand by 2024 end, which according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee was at the lower end of its prior view of $6 billion to $7 billion. "I hope you can see...why we're daunted by the commercial challenge of launching all those products really just in the next three years, and that causes us to want to actually start to pace ourselves," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said.
The letters were issued to Mid-Link Testing Company and Sanitation & Environmental Technology Institute of Soochow University, which are located in the Chinese cities of Tianjin and Suzhou, respectively. The laboratories provide testing and validation data services to medical device manufacturers for use in their marketing application submissions to the regulator. The FDA said it inspected the firms earlier this year and found pervasive failures with data management, quality assurance, staff training and oversight, which could lead to use of unreliable data.
Junior doctors in Kolkata are still protesting despite India's top court asking them to get back to work.
Community rallies around family of two-year-old battling cancer
Abortions are now legal in North Dakota after the state Supreme Court ruled its near-total abortion ban was unconstitutionally vague. The ruling came as part of a lawsuit filed by physicians that asked the court to strike down the ban in its entirety. A North Dakota South Central Judicial District Court judge granted that request Thursday.
Doctors have some theories as to why many young adults with hypertension , or uncontrollable high blood pressure, aren't aware of it.
