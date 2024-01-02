A single ticket hit $842 million Powerball jackpot on New Year's Day
One lucky winner in Michigan is having an especially great start to 2024 after matching all six Powerball numbers to win the jackpot.
One lucky winner in Michigan is having an especially great start to 2024 after matching all six Powerball numbers to win the jackpot.
Anderson Cooper couldn't stop uncontrollably laughing at John Mayer after he called in from a cat bar during CNN's live New Year's Eve show.
Turns out being a cast member doesn't make this film an easier watch.
Anitta took to Instagram to share a closer look at her daring stage outfit of fishnet shorts featuring cheeky cut-outs that showed off her bum and sparkly thong
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
Utah police say they found a teenage Chinese exchange student alone and cold in a tent after he was a victim of what they’re calling a “cyber-kidnapping.”
My company's contract with the Trump campaign obligated us to deliver evidence of voter fraud. The small amount of fraud I found was bipartisan.
Count Nikolai of Monpezat returned to social media, a day after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, confirmed her abdication from the Danish throne.
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
Kristen Bell comedy received mixed reviews and was a box office bomb
"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," Boebert said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.
James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales, made an exciting and unexpected announcement for his plans in 2024 with his wife Alizée Thevent, months after they welcomed their first child together
The unnamed Ukrainian soldier said Elon Musk "switched off" access to Starlink, ruining a drone attack on the Russian navy, per Ukrainska Pravda.
The Russian president supposedly forced suspected illegal immigrants celebrating NYE to sign up.
'Dance the Night' singer Dua Lipa stunned in super slinky chocolate brown gown for glitzy New Year's Eve celebrations in Jaipur with parents, sister Rina, and brother Gjin
The Georgia Republican got called out on social media for disparaging the Democratic ex-president while ignoring the sex offender's friendship with Trump.
Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to look back on her 2023 highlights with a montage reel. The 54-year-old Morning Show star showed off some stunning looks within the short video, and there was one particular look that stopped us in our tracks.
While on the campaign trail, Ron DeSantis is curiously talking about "flattening" the Bahamas, prompting the US Embassy in Nassau to respond.
Nicola Peltz's NYE dress featured the biggest fashion trend of the season – did you spot it? See Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham's party snaps
"The guy just walked up shot my husband and threw him out of the vehicle ran him over and took our vehicle,” Karen Lopez said
The victim’s body was located by sheriff deputies using thermal imaging cameras after she was dragged for miles