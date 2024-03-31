Single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton leaves 20-year-old man dead: RCMP

POINT EDWARD, N.S. — RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 20-year-old man from Cape Breton has died after he was ejected from a vehicle.

Police say they got word of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 near Point Edward around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver and sole occupant of a Honda Civic had been ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released but Mounties say he lived in Sydney.

Police say the car had extensive damage consistent with being overturned and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

An RCMP collision reconstruction unit attended the scene and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press