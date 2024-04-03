Sinkhole closes westbound lane of Highway 50 in West Sacramento for emergency repairs, CHP says

Authorities on Wednesday closed at least one westbound lane on Highway 50 in West Sacramento after drivers discovered a sinkhole on the freeway.

The sinkhole was found shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the far right lane on Highway 50, just east of the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol online dispatch records.

The sinkhole was initially reported as a large pothole, before the CHP began receiving reports that the asphalt in the right side of the lane asphalt was failing.

Subsequent reports indicated that the asphalt was crumbling, the roadway was broken away and the lane would need to be closed, according to the CHP.

At least one driver reported the sinkhole indicated their vehicle’s front passenger-side tire had been blown out after driving over the large hole. The CHP said the westbound lane would have to be closed as crews conducted emergency road repairs.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans urged drivers to watch for slow traffic on the westbound lanes of Highway 50 between Harbor and Jefferson boulevards in West Sacramento. Crews were conducting emergency work there, and there was no estimate for when the work will be completed, Caltrans announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.