Sinkhole row prompts weight restriction on estate

A sinkhole that has blighted a housing estate for five years has prompted a traffic weight restriction to be introduced.

The measure has been brought in to ensure the hole, at the junction of Boatman Drive and Waterlily Close in Etruria, does not get any worse, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.

The council is involved in legal action against Redrow Homes and Severn Trent Water, in an attempt to get the situation resolved.

The restrictions place a 3.5-ton limit on vehicles, along with three-way temporary traffic lights.

The Redrow estate was built 16 years ago, but the hole opened up in 2019.

The council said it appreciated the impact the traffic restrictions would have and described them as a "precautionary measure".

It also said it was "committed to ensuring that the highway is repaired and brought back into proper use", but could not comment further because of the legal proceedings.

Redrow Midlands welcomed the latest council action and its managing director Paul Shaw said: "We understand the council is working towards a way to rectify the problem, which will involve some traffic restrictions, and we hope this leads to a final resolution for residents."

He also said his company was "keen to help if we can" and would continue to liaise with the council and and Severn Trent Water.

Severn Trent Water was approached for a comment on the latest development.

