Sinkhole row prompts weight restriction on estate

Jonathan Sutton - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·1 min read

A sinkhole that has blighted a housing estate for five years has prompted a traffic weight restriction to be introduced.

The measure has been brought in to ensure the hole, at the junction of Boatman Drive and Waterlily Close in Etruria, does not get any worse, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.

The council is involved in legal action against Redrow Homes and Severn Trent Water, in an attempt to get the situation resolved.

The restrictions place a 3.5-ton limit on vehicles, along with three-way temporary traffic lights.

The Redrow estate was built 16 years ago, but the hole opened up in 2019.

The council said it appreciated the impact the traffic restrictions would have and described them as a "precautionary measure".

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said it was "committed to ensuring that the highway is repaired and brought back into proper use", but could not comment further because of the legal proceedings.

Redrow Midlands welcomed the latest council action and its managing director Paul Shaw said: "We understand the council is working towards a way to rectify the problem, which will involve some traffic restrictions, and we hope this leads to a final resolution for residents."

He also said his company was "keen to help if we can" and would continue to liaise with the council and and Severn Trent Water.

Severn Trent Water was approached for a comment on the latest development.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow BBC Stoke & Staffordshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • All-Out MAGA Civil War Engulfs Trump Already

    Well, that didn’t take long. The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes. MAGA stalwarts like Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz are already turning their fire on the tech bros who helped bankroll Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House before he is even sworn in as president for a second time.

  • CNN Pundit Has Pretty Convincing Take on What Started MAGA Civil War

    A MAGA civil war started by Donald Trump’s government efficiency advisor Vivek Ramaswamy declaring war on American culture has a simple explanation, according to CNN’s resident Republican: bullying. In a post on social media platform X analyzing why “top tech companies hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans,” Ramaswamy argued that “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” celebrating jocks and prom queens over the valedictoria

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • Fallen Syrian Dictator’s Wife Said to Be Fighting for Life

    The family drama surrounding fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad took a new twist Thursday as his wife was reported to be facing a “50/50″ cancer battle. The Daily Telegraph of London reported that Asma al-Assad is “severely ill” from acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer which she had been first reported to have fought in May. Her father had told the Daily Beast Monday that she is “receiving the best treatment possible,” but had not suggested the illness was a significant danger to her survival.

  • Chuck Schumer Reveals Stealth Dem Plan to Block MAGA Revolution

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t

  • Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner

    Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Most Americans Believe Trump Will Be Good for Jobs: Here’s What a Career Expert Predicts

    Many Americans are feeling positive about the future of the job market under a Donald Trump presidency. A recent Resume Genius survey of 1,000 working-age Americans found that about 2 in 3 Americans...

  • Opinion - 3 nonnegotiables in the quest for peace in Ukraine

    A template for ending the armed hostilities between Russia and Ukraine is finally on the table. The devil will be in the details.

  • Battle-Scarred Johnson Issued Ultimatum: ‘Start Taking Extraordinary Measures’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she may have to take “extraordinary measures” to keep the federal government functioning if lawmakers can’t raise or suspend the debt limit—a warning that comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson navigates the tricky issue of maintaining GOP support. “I respectfully urge Congress to act to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote in a letter to members of Congress. The “extraordinary measures” are expected to be required be

  • Opinion - A truce with Russia could lead to ultimate Ukrainian victory

    The collapse of the Russian regime is more real than many experts think.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • Kari Lake sparks concerns at Voice of America

    President-elect Trump has nominated GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake to lead Voice of America (VOA), a decision that is renewing worries of partisan meddling at the government-funded global news agency. Lake, who ran for governor and senator in Arizona and previously was a local news anchor, is one of a number of loyalists Trump has…

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme

  • Republicans Reject Trump Twice In A Week

    The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.

  • Elon Musk causes stir with post insulting American tech workers, supporting H-1B visas

    Trump administration adviser Elon Musk angered MAGA supporters with his approval of a social media post sarcastically explaining that immigrants are needed for tech jobs because U.S. workers aren’t qualified enough. Using the X social media platform owned by Musk, an account called Autism Capital summed up the debate over H-1B visas allowing U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in ...

  • This weekend’s wins for Trump might just be wins for democracy too | Opinion

    Thirty-four Republicans voted against his budget plan. That’s a caucus big enough to tank anything crazy in the future. From David Mastio:

  • Relatives of Bashar Assad arrested as they tried to fly out of Lebanon, officials say

    BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.