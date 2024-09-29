Sinn Féin press officers resign following job references for later sex offender

Enda McClafferty - BBC News NI political editor
·1 min read
Michael McMonagle wearing a chequered shirt and holding his collar.
Michael McMonagle pleaded guilty to a series of child sex offences and is due to be sentenced in November [BBC]

Two Sinn Féin press officers have resigned after providing references for a former colleague who was later convicted of sex offences.

Seán Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley quit at the weekend just days after it emerged the pair had given references for former Sinn Féin press officer, Michael McMonagle.

McMonagle, from Limewood Street in Londonderry, admitted in September a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He is due to be sentenced in November.

'Unacceptable and wrong'

According to Sinn Féin, the work references were provided three months after McMonagle was dismissed from the party while under investigation.

“Both provided these references without clearance from Sinn Féin. That was unacceptable and wrong," the party spokesperson stated.

“The references were not provided by, or on behalf of Sinn Féin.

'Immediate internal process'

“Permission was not sought, nor would it have been given from the party for the provision of these references or their content.

“In view of the serious nature of this revelation, Sinn Féin undertook an immediate internal process.

“Before this process concluded, both press officers resigned from their positions and party membership with immediate effect."

There has been no comment from Seán Mag Uidhir or Caolán McGinley.

A former republican prisoner, Seán Mag Uidhir, had been a senior figure within the party and previously worked for the Republican newspaper An Phoblacht.

