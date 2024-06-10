Sinn Fein’s support collapses in local and European elections

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has ruled out resigning over the 'disappointing' double election results - CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

Sinn Fein was battered by Ireland’s incumbent government parties in local and European elections, despite holding a commanding lead in the polls for much of the past two years.

The taoiseach Simon Harris’s Fine Gael and his fellow centre-Right coalition partners Fianna Fail dominated the results, leading to calls from his party to call a snap general election.

The turnaround comes just two months after Mr Harris replaced Leo Varadkar as taoiseach after the former leader resigned saying he was not the right person to lead Fine Gael into the elections.

Simon Harris, Ireland's youngest ever taoiseach, has until March next year to call a general election - DANIEL STORAN/P AWIRE

Independents also performed strongly, with anti-migrant candidates exploiting Sinn Fein’s vacillation over illegal immigration in a country crippled by its housing crisis.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Fein leader, ruled out resigning but admitted the results were “disappointing” and that the party now had a “job to do” to win back voters.

“It hasn’t been our day [and] frustration – anger indeed – with government policy on this occasion has translated into votes for independents and others,” she said.

Mr Harris, dubbed the TikTok taoiseach for his savvy use of social media, succeeded Mr Varadkar to become Ireland’s youngest leader at the age of 37.

Mary Lou McDonald's party had enjoyed a commanding lead in the polls over the past two years - BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

Eight weeks later, he said he was “delighted” by the results on Monday. But he ruled out calling an early general election, which must be held by March next year.

“I think what the people right across the country want me to do is my job,” Mr Harris told reporters when pressed.

“I’m 61 days as taoiseach of this country. They want me to bring energy not just to the campaign trail, but to also solving some issues, including ones that have seemed intractable in the past, and that’s my absolute determination.”

Sinn Fein won just 11.86 per cent of the local vote, with 85 per cent of the ballots counted, Fine Gael took 23 per cent and Fianna Fail 22.88 per cent. Independents won 28.4 per cent.

Before the final European results were confirmed from the Sunday double election, Fianna Fail had taken 16.5 per cent of the EU vote, Fine Gael 16.28 per cent and Sinn Fein 12.26 per cent.

Simon Harris has outflanked Sinn Fein by recognising Palestine as a state - CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

Sinn Fein’s drubbing has been blamed on it running too many candidates and on Mr Harris’ shrewd politicking since coming to power.

On May 28, the government recognised Palestine as a state, outflanking Sinn Fein as the most pro-Palestine party in a country where opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza is fierce.

He has pressed ahead with tougher language and policies on illegal immigration. Mr Harris also had a crowd-pleasing diplomatic row with Britain over migrants fleeing the Rwanda plan into Ireland from the UK.

The results also suggest that Sinn Fein has struggled to convince voters it has a credible plan to alleviate Ireland’s severe housing crisis, despite the party making it a central part of the campaign.