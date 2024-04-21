Sir Andrew Davis: Renowned conductor dies aged 80

The British conductor Sir Andrew Davis, who performed with many of the world's finest orchestras, has died aged 80.

Sir Andrew, one of the longest-serving chief conductors of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, suffered from leukaemia.

He was also a familiar face at the BBC Proms concerts in London, where he was noted for his humorous speeches.

His agent confirmed his death to BBC News, adding: "[He lived] a remarkable, rich, meaningful life that many will celebrate for a long time."

Tributes for Sir Andrew have flooded in following the announcement of his death.

In a statement on X, formerly, Twitter, the Royal Opera House wrote: "We are saddened to hear of the death of conductor Sir Andrew Davis.

"In a career spanning over five decades, he was the artistic leader of several of the world's most distinguished opera and symphonic institutions including BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and Glyndebourne."

Musician and conductor Julian Lloyd Webber, brother of Andrew Lloyd Webber, wrote on X: "Sad to learn of the death of Sir Andrew Davis. A great musician who was wonderful with his soloists.

"I treasure the memory of a lovely Delius Concerto in 2012 with Philharmonia Orchestra. RIP."