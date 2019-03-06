Sir Andy Murray ponders possible tennis return after successful surgery

Sir Andy Murray says he feels no pain in his hip since having surgery but he remains unsure whether he will play top-level tennis again.

Sir Andy, 31, had surgery in January with the hope of prolonging his career but the three-time Grand Slam champion was always aware his injury could bring an end to his sporting life.

He said: "I'm a lot happier now than I was, certainly the last 12 months, because I have no pain in my hip now and I was in pain for a long time."

When asked about the possibility of an appearance at Wimbledon this year, Sir Andy told Sky News that it would be "most likely" too early for a return to singles action.

But he has optimism that playing doubles at Wimbledon will be possible, as American doubles player Bob Bryan underwent the same surgery last year and returned to the game in just over five months.

Sir Andy said: "I communicate daily with him (Bryan) about stuff and the rehab he was doing, things that worked and didn't.

"He certainly feels like there are things he could have done better at the beginning of the rehab, so maybe I can cut a bit of time off that.

"I really can't answer those questions until I start running around because it might feel completely different to me."

Sir Andy revealed in January that he planned to retire after this year's Wimbledon, forcing back tears as he told reporters at the Australian Open that his hip injury was going to bring a premature end to his glittering career.

The former world number one even admitted the tournament in Melbourne could be the last of his career, but defied expectations in a five-set first round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

"In Australia I played a really good match against a guy who made the quarter-finals and is in the top 20 in the world," he said.

"I don't think my hip will be worse than it was then.

"I couldn't straighten my leg so it often felt at times I was playing on one leg and I was still able to compete at that level in that much discomfort.

"Providing the muscles can stabilise my new hip, I am optimistic but that could be completely misplaced."

Sir Andy believes he will know within the next seven to eight months, at the latest, whether he can return to the sport successfully but is wary of looking too far ahead.

"Nobody has had this operation and gone back to play high-level singles before so I can't say for certain I will be able to do it," he said.

"I am really happy I have had it done and now just have to wait and see how good my hip will get."