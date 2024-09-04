Sir Brian May Reveals He's Recovering After Suffering A 'Minor Stroke'

Brian May performing with Queen last year via Associated Press

Queen musician Sir Brian May has revealed he was rushed to hospital last week after suffering a “minor stroke”.

In a video posted to Instagram, the guitar legend assured fans he was recovering well following his medical emergency.

“The good news is that I can play the guitar after the events of the last few days,” the 77-year-old explained. “I say this because it was in some doubt.”

He told fans that he’d been informed last week that he’d undergone a “minor stroke’, which he described as a “little health hiccup”.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm, so it’s a little scary, I have to say,” Sir Brian continued.

“I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went. Blue lights flashing, the lot, very exciting.”

He added: “I didn’t want to say anything at the time, because I didn’t want anything surrounding… I really don’t want sympathy, please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox. And I hate that.

“So, the good news is I’m OK. I’m just doing what I’m told – which is basically nothing. I’m grounded, I’m not allowed to go out, I’m not allowed to drive, I’m not allowed to get on a plane, I’m not allowed to raise the heart rate too high… but I’m good.”

Sir Brian previously experienced a heart attack in May 2020, after which he had three stents put in his heart.

The music icon also recently released his new BBC documentary The Badgers, The Farmers And Me, about a cause close to his heart, the ending of badger culling.

