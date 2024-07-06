Sir Chris Hoy makes appearance in Wimbledon Royal Box after cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy received a standing ovation at Wimbledon after making an appearance in the Royal Box just months after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist said in February that he was receiving treatment including chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

In his statement at the time, the 48-year-old said he was continuing to “work, ride my bike and live my life as normal” and was looking forward to the Paris Olympics, which start later this month.

The former track cyclist, who is an 11-time world champion as well as a six-time Olympic champion, competed for Great Britain at four Olympic Games between 2000 and 2012.

He was among the long list of sporting names and Olympic legends who took their place in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Saturday, along with fellow cycling greats Jason and Laura Kenny, London 2012 star Jessica Ennis-Hill and swimming world record holder Adam Peaty.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, former England boss Roy Hodgson and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson were the famous faces from football while England cricket were represented by captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

In February, Hoy said he hoped to keep his cancer diagnosis private but his hand had been “forced” and asked for privacy “for the sake of my young family”.

He added: “I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

“However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

“It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.”