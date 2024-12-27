Sir Cliff Richard thinks of Christmas ‘every day’

Sir Cliff Richard thinks people should always remember the real meaning of Christmas credit:Bang Showbiz

Sir Cliff Richard believes Christmas should be part of life “all the time”.

The 84-year-old singer adored the festive period as a child because it brought together all of his favourite people, and he thinks the world would benefit from keeping the spirit of the season in mind beyond December.

He recently told My Weekly magazine: “To me, Christmas meant that I would see my aunts and uncles and my favourite cousins.

“And of course, we got gifts.

“But that Christmas was strictly once a year. I’ve got a feeling now that Christmas should be a part of our life all the time, because it represents something very special.”

The ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ singer’s Christian faith is very important to him and makes him think about the miracle of Christmas every day.

He said: “In the mid-1960s, I got very interested in spirituality and that was the time when I became a Christian.

“And what I recognised was that the miracle of birth still fascinates us.

“Just a baby being born is an absolute miracle.

“Jesus’ birth was a stupendous miracle that somebody who was a spiritual, divine creature became like one of us.

“So for me, now, Christmas is every day of the year. Every time I pray, I think of Jesus and I think of God.”

Cliff has laughed off his ‘King of Christmas’ tag, which he acquired as a result of his festive chart success over the years.

He said: “Everybody thinks I own Christmas. I don’t!

“I’ve had four number ones, which doesn’t mean you own anything.

“I consider myself fortunate.”