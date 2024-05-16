Sir Elton John on why he hates being photographed

The 77-year-old musician has been collecting snaps since the 1990s and now a huge exhibition of more than 300 images captured by 140 photographs from his collection are to be shown at the V&A in London. Despite collecting thousands of photos, Elton told the BBC, "I would never put myself up on the wall (at home), no thank you." He continued, "It's extraordinary that I collect photographs because I don't like being photographed. I find it really painful." The new show, titled Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection...