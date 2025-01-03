Sir Fraser Stoddart, Scots chemist who shared the Nobel prize for work on ‘molecular machines’

Sir Fraser Stoddart, who has died aged 82, was a phenomenally inventive Scottish-born scientist who shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with the Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sauvage and the Dutch scientist Bernard Feringa for their “design and synthesis of molecular machines”.

Molecular machines or “nanomachines” are tiny structures a thousand times thinner than a strand of hair, built out of molecules with controllable movements, which can perform a task when energy is added. These machines have many potential applications, including the development of new materials, sensors and energy storage systems. Another application could be delivering drugs within the human body, for example by applying them directly to cancer cells.

The first step towards building a molecular machine was taken by Sauvage in 1983, when he linked two ring-shaped molecules together to form a chain. Stoddart took the second step in 1991, when he was head of the School of Chemistry at the University of Birmingham: there, he developed a mechanically interlocked molecule called a rotaxane.

This was achieved by threading a tiny molecular axle through a ring-shaped molecule. Heating the result caused the ring to slide between the ends of the axle, producing a molecular shuttle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1999 the third member of the trio, Feringa, developed a molecular rotor blade that could spin continually in the same direction.

Based on his work on rotaxanes, Stoddart, who moved to the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1997, and later to Northwestern University in Illinois, went on to develop other nanomachines, including an atomic-scale lift, artificial muscles and even a simple mechanical computer made of molecule-sized components.

In later life he diversified still further. In 2017 he cofounded Cycladex, a start-up company which is developing new non-polluting technologies for the isolation of valuable metals including gold, silver and lithium. Then in 2019, in what was perhaps his most potentially lucrative venture, he cofounded Noble Panacea, a skincare product company whose products are based on his patented invention of Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMV) technology, a nano-transportation system 10,000 times smaller than a human skin cell which gets ingredients exactly where and when they need to go.

Stoddart never stopped working, and in 2021 he co-founded another startup, H2MOF, dedicated to solving the challenges involved in hydrogen storage and transportation.

Stoddart, with his grandchildren, showing the chair he signed during the traditional Nobel laureates’ chair-signing ceremony at the Nobel museum in Stockholm, December 2016 - JONAS EKSTROMER/TT/AFP via Getty Images

James Fraser Stoddart was born in Edinburgh on May 24 1942, the only child of Tom and Jean Stoddart, and brought up on a tenant farm in Midlothian. As a boy he learnt basic mechanics through helping to mend farm vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farm had no electricity, and when it was eventually hooked up to the national grid, he helped the electrician to wire up the family house. “There was no health and safety in those days, just hard work on a farm, coming out of the Second World War and something needed fixing every week,” he recalled.

From Melville College (now Stewart’s Melville College) in Edinburgh, in 1960 Stoddart went up to the University of Edinburgh where he initially read chemistry, physics and mathematics. After graduating with a First in Chemistry in 1964, he took a PhD in 1966 with research on natural gums in Acacias, supervised by Sir Edmund Hirst and DMW Anderson. Hirst then arranged for him to go to Queen’s University in Canada as a National Research Council postdoctoral fellow, sending him on his way with the words “Identify a big problem, Stoddart”.

After Canada, in 1970 Stoddart moved to Sheffield University and from 1978 spent three years at the ICI Corporate Laboratory in Runcorn, where he first started investigating molecular machines. He then returned to Sheffield where he was promoted to a Readership in 1982.

In 1990, aged 48, he was appointed to the Haworth Chair of Chemistry and as head of the School of Chemistry at Birmingham University. His move to UCLA as the Saul Winstein Professor of Chemistry in 1997 came about after his wife developed advanced breast cancer.

“We found the NHS was not able to provide the treatment that she needed at the level that could be attained here in the US,” he explained later. “She went from feeling that she had a death sentence to someone who felt as though she had many more years to live. In fact, she lived for another seven years.”

From 2002, Stoddart served as acting co-director, later director of the California NanoSystems Institute. In 2008 he was appointed Board of Trustees Professor in Chemistry at Northwestern University where he established the Mechanostereochemistry Group and became director of the Center for the Chemistry of Integrated Systems. Last year he was appointed Chair Professor of Chemistry at the University of Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stoddart’s scientific achievements were recognised by numerous awards apart from the Nobel Prize, including the King Faisal International Prize in Science and the Albert Einstein World Award of Science. Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1994, he was knighted in 2007 for services to chemistry and molecular nanotechnology.

Over the course of his career, Stoddart authored more than 1,000 publications and mentored more than 500 students, but he used the occasion of his Nobel award to warn that Brexit would be bad news for aspiring British scientists. “Anything that stops the free movement of people is a big negative for science,” he declared: “I would have a plan B if I was a young scientist in Britain. [Brexit’s] not going to be good news for British science.”

In 1968 Stoddart married Norma Agnes Scholan, a biochemist he had met as a student and who helped him in his research career. After her death from cancer in 2004, the University of Edinburgh established the Sir Fraser and Norma Stoddart Prize, awarded to PhD students every year.

He is survived by two daughters.

Sir Fraser Stoddart, born May 24 1942, died December 31 2024