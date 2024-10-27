Sir Geoffrey Cox: Kemi Badenoch’s anti-woke crusade makes her the perfect Tory leader

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, has backed Kemi Badenoch for the Conservative Party leadership, citing her “fearless” anti-woke crusade.

The MP for Torridge and Tavistock said the shadow housing secretary had the “most potential”, as well as the courage and “sheer bloody mindedness” and “unpredictability” to defy the odds and turn round the Tories’ fortunes.

He welcomed her decision not to set out fixed policy positions, unlike her rival Robert Jenrick, who has made quitting the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) a central plank of his pitch for the leadership.

Sir Geoffrey said: “She has resisted the temptation to define herself only by opposition or support for a few policy positions, however reassuring, and seems to hold out the promise of something new. Every successive Conservative generation must find a new answer to what it means to be a Conservative.”

Citing her “effortless” teasing and mangling of the “theologians of woke”, Sir Geoffrey said “she had trodden on the ground from which other more timid souls have shrunk.”

Ms Badenoch has been praised for her straight-talking, no-nonsense approach - Toby Melville/Reuters

“Unafflicted by the peculiar tendency and tenderness of the English middle-classes for politeness towards absurdities, she has raised the standard of common sense amid the smoke and confusion of a battle most of us do not wish to fight, and wish would go away, but which probably must be fought,” he said.

Sir Geoffrey did, however, also praise Mr Jenrick for transforming himself from an easy-going, talented moderate into a born-again man with a mission to tackle the migration crisis.

“Leaner, hungrier, driven by his experiences as the Minister for Immigration, he has matured into an articulate, even sometimes eloquent advocate of the necessity for draconian immigration controls,” said Sir Geoffrey. “Cassandra-like, his urgent warnings cannot be ignored.”

The voting for the Tory leadership is due to close on Thursday night before the count on Friday and the winner is declared on Saturday.

It is expected to be staged at the Queen Elizabeth Centre in Westminster, with the two contenders taking to the stage after being told the result by Sir Bob Blackman, chair of the 1922 backbench committee, which has overseen the contest.

Common-sense Kemi is top pick for Tories

By Sir Geoffrey Cox



As so many Conservatives will have done, I have wrestled with the choice presented to us for the leadership of the Conservative Party. It is not an easy one. Both candidates have their merits. Standing back and surveying the shattered scene of Conservative Party fortunes, the long and difficult path back to government ahead, strewn with traps for the unwary, makes one apprehensive for its future.

Meanwhile, the populist sharks, patrolling the icy seas in ever decreasing circles, wait for the scent of blood in the water. Not since Shackleton’s famous voyage from Elephant Island to South Georgia on the lifeboat James Caird, to bring help for his stranded crew, has, in political terms, such an epic and improbable journey been attempted.

Who, then, is to lead us? Where is our Shackleton? Who will guide us through the ice flows and the heaving swells of the Atlantic to sanctuary amongst the penguins on that island, the retaking of which from Argentinian military occupation so famously inspired Margaret Thatcher to rejoice? Who will match up to the challenge history demands of us at this moment?

Either Ms Badenoch or Robert Jenrick will be named Tory leader on November 2 - Henry Nichols/Getty

Robert Jenrick? Well, possibly. Who could not have admired the transformation he has elected in recent months? No longer the young, easy-going, talented, assiduous, well rounded, moderate up-and-comer, whose seemingly assured and smooth trajectory towards high office momentarily stumbled.

Reforged in the fires of the Home Office, he has been born again as a man with a mission. Leaner, hungrier, driven by his experiences as the Minister for Immigration, he has matured into an articulate, sometimes even eloquent advocate of the necessity for draconian immigration controls.

He makes a compelling analysis of the impossibility of further neglect of the complex policy problems those soaring figures reflect. With all the zeal of the convert, he has become an enthusiastic proponent not only of Brexit, which like Liz Truss he opposed, but also of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, sending tremors down the spine of the liberally inclined. Cassandra-like, his urgent warnings cannot be ignored.

But is he our man? Or is our man a woman? That is a question in which Kemi Badenoch has specialised.

Effortlessly, Kemi has teased and mangled the preconceptions of the bien pensants, the theologians of woke. Fearlessly, she has trodden on the ground from which other more timid souls have shrunk.

Unaffected by the peculiar tendency and tenderness of the English middle classes for politeness towards absurdities, she has raised the standard of common sense amid the smoke and confusion of a battle most of us do not wish to fight, and wish would go away, but which probably must be fought.

Sir Geoffrey Cox is a fan of Ms Badenoch’s teasing and mangling of the ‘theologians of woke’ - David Rose

At the same time, she has resisted the temptation to define herself only by opposition or support for a few policy positions, however reassuring, and seems to hold out the promise of something new. Every successive Conservative generation must find a new answer to what it means to be a Conservative. So, where are we to place our cross?

Well, not without some long indrawing of breath, for me, it is Kemi Badenoch. It seems to me, she has the most potential, the authentic courage, the determination, the sheer bloody mindedness, and, ultimately, the unpredictability, to defy the odds and make the preposterous journey across the perilous seas to salvation.

She could, of course, flounder on the first iceberg. She will need to learn lessons quickly as she goes along, and use all the charm, patience, guile, courage and intelligence that she undoubtedly possesses to reach her goal.

On the way, there will be no safety, she should neither expect nor seek it, just danger everywhere. It would be an extraordinary accomplishment, but I would rather have set out in hope and made the bold attempt with Shackleton, than perish amongst the seals on Elephant Island.

Sir Geoffrey was attorney general and is MP for Torridge and Tavistock