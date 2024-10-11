Sir Geoffrey Pattie, Conservative MP who championed the RAF and called for terrorists to be executed

Sir Geoffrey Pattie, who has died aged 88, served Margaret Thatcher ably as a defence and industry minister, but was denied promotion to her Cabinet by an increasingly shrill tone which was blamed by colleagues on his friendship with Norman Tebbit.

In five years at the Ministry of Defence Pattie championed the RAF and pressed for a “two-way street” in defence procurement with the United States. At the Department for Trade and Industry he oversaw Britain’s involvement with Airbus and was a passionate advocate of space research.

But as a defence minister he was dogged by ex-prisoners of war campaigning for the return of pay unfairly docked by the Treasury. And his time at the DTI brought unhappy involvement with two controversial takeovers.

Pattie was the first MP, apart from the Speaker, to be heard when experimental radio broadcasting of the Commons began in June 1975. He was questioning Tony Benn on the timetable and cost of nationalising the aerospace and shipbuilding industries.

With BAC Weybridge in his constituency, and as secretary of the Conservative backbench aviation committee, he played a leading role in opposing Benn’s “costly and unnecessary” Bill, proposing instead a national aerospace development council.

Pattie pressed the Labour Government to stick with Concorde and not let the Americans pick up its technology, as they had with the cancelled TSR-2. He opposed procurement of the US Harpoon missile, insisting that Britain’s “world-beating design teams” would suffer. And he championed the Nimrod early-warning system, which had taken “the best brains at Marconi Elliott and Hawker Siddeley 13 years to develop”, over the American product eventually chosen.

With British Aerospace’s business shrinking, Pattie saw the ending of production at Weybridge in 1987 as “a sad day, but the only decision management could have taken”.

A member of the Church of England’s General Synod from 1970 to 1975, he questioned the competence of Parliament to sit in judgment on Church matters when only about 20 per cent of MPs were committed Christians.

Tall, balding and well-suited, Pattie was a lifelong Middlesbrough FC supporter and an enthusiastic parliamentary cricketer and five-a-side footballer.

Geoffrey Edwin Pattie was born in Stockton on January 17 1936, the son of Alfred Pattie, a dentist, and the former Ada Carr. He was educated at Durham School and St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, where he joined Footlights.

Graduating in 1959, he did his National Service with Queen Victoria’s Rifles, staying in the Territorials as the regiment amalgamated to become the 4th Royal Green Jackets. He was their Honorary Colonel from 1996 to 1999 and Deputy Colonel Commandant until 2007.

Called to the Bar at Grays Inn in 1964, he did not practise but went into advertising with Collett Dickenson Pearce; in five years he was the agency’s joint managing director, and stayed until becoming a minister.

Pattie fought his first seat, Barking, in 1966, against the louche socialist Tom Driberg. Next year he was elected to the Greater London Council, chairing the Inner London Education Authority’s (ILEA) finance committee.

In June 1969 Lena Townsend, the Tory chairman of ILEA, prevented him delivering a speech criticising her reluctance to stand up to the teachers’ unions over the proposed merger of several schools’ sixth forms.

He fought Barking again in 1970, then in 1972 was selected for the new seat of Chertsey & Walton. When Edward Heath called the snap February 1974 election, he took it with a majority of 11,963.

Pattie, then then Air Force minister, examining a PoW pay ledger in his office at the Ministry of Defence yesterday as part of his investigation into claims that money was still owed to ex-prisoners of war - Michael Webb

At Westminster, Pattie warned that none of the smaller ITV companies was making a profit and raised a laugh by saying that experiments in Australia had shown that “sheep can successfully be fed on a diet consisting 60 per cent of old government documents.”

After the Birmingham pub bombings of November 1974 he called for terrorists to be executed, and for the TA to patrol city centres.

In 1976 he published a party pamphlet, Towards a New Defence Policy, advocating a “really fundamental look” at everything including the structure of Britain’s membership of Nato.

Pattie was one of 13 MPs who were only able to vote in the crucial July 1977 division on elections for the European Parliament because the Queen offered them a lift in her aircraft back from the Rhine Army’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

That October he criticised the South African government for banning moderate black political organisations, and the influential editor Donald Woods after he was refused permission to meet them.

In June 1978 Pattie greeted a barefoot march on Westminster by 650 service wives protesting at low pay and poor housing, which he agreed were responsible for an exodus from the Forces.

By the 1979 election he was speaking from the front bench on service matters. Coming to power, Mrs Thatcher made him Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the RAF, and he immediately announced steps to bridge a six-year gap in Britain’s air defences before Tornado fighters were delivered. That October, after a series of crashes, he announced more low-level training for the RAF in remote parts of Canada to reduce disturbance and danger to the public.

Pattie offered the Pentagon personnel from the RAF Regiment to man the Rapier surface-to-air missiles the US was buying from Britain, announced that Farnborough airfield was to be sold off for business aviation, and lifted the ban on girls joining the Air Cadets.

Early in 1981 he warned that to maintain Britain’s defences at a time of rising costs, weaponry would have to take priority over aircraft numbers. Too much of the RAF’s capability, he said, was deployed in support of maritime forces.

Soon after, he put forward a plan for Nato involving military aid for developing countries and a capability to intervene against Soviet threats to vital Western interests outside Europe. Mrs Thatcher was not pleased; she had been planning to unveil a similar proposal when she met President Reagan.

That May she ended the practice of having a minister for each service, after the Navy Minister Keith Speed publicly lobbied against cuts to the Fleet. Pattie had been more skilful in protecting the RAF, and stayed on as Under-Secretary for Defence Procurement.

Pattie with his wife and son at his investiture in 1997 - UPPA/Photoshot

But in February 1982 he had to defend the sale of the aircraft carrier Invincible to Australia, denying that cuts were needed to pay for Trident. When Argentina invaded the Falklands weeks later he said there was no question of cancelling the sale, but it was quietly dropped.

During the conflict, Pattie revealed that in the previous three years Britain had sold more than £120 million worth of military equipment to Argentina. Later, he disclosed that French technical help to the junta with Exocet missiles had included sending Super Étendard fighters for mock battles with British Harriers.

Promoted to Minister of State in January 1983, Pattie, with his fellow minister Peter Blaker, called in J Walter Thomson to discuss an advertising campaign in favour of Cruise missiles and Trident. They did not tell their outgoing boss, John Nott; his successor Michael Heseltine liked the idea but decided to handle PR for nuclear weapons himself.

Frustrated at the Reagan administration’s reluctance to share defence technology with its allies, Pattie said in Washington that America was treating Nato members like Communists. He was relieved when Congress lifted a ban on Britain’s Martin Baker company supplying ejector seats for US military aircraft.

Working with Heseltine on getting better value for money, he favoured the independent designers of short, stubby warships over the MoD’s in-house team wedded to traditional long, slim vessels.

In September 1984 Mrs Thatcher moved him sideways to Tebbit’s DTI. He immediately froze spending on all hi-tech projects pending a review.

Pattie oversaw the successful British Telecom flotation, saying that the public had “voted with their cheque books”. He sold off the government’s remaining 48.43 per cent stake in BAe and ordered a restructuring of the Post Office as a first step to privatisation.

He persuaded Mrs Thatcher to take a £150 million stake in the International Space Station via the European Space Agency, and in November 1985 oversaw the creation of the National Space Centre, initially in Millbank Tower.

When Heseltine and his own secretary of state, by now Leon Brittan, went toe-to-toe over Westland, Pattie survived despite having attended some of Brittan’s crucial meetings. When Brittan resigned and Paul Channon took over, Pattie had to decide whether to refer Distillers’ takeover of Guinness to the Monopolies & Mergers Commission (MMC) Channon was himself a Guinness.

In 1994 with his dog Rosa at the Westminster Dog of the Year Competition - Peter Orme

He decided against referral, but it emerged in the subsequent criminal trial over efforts by City figures to rig the share price that he had “unreferred” the bid 10 days after Mrs Thatcher forwarded him a private letter from Jack Lyons – one of the accused – arguing for it to go through.

Around this time Pattie turned up the volume in an apparent effort to impress the Prime Minister. He declared that Britain’s schools were turning out “dangerously high quotas of illiterate, innumerate and delinquent unemployables”, criticised some council estates as “the world’s most expensive slums”, and said there was no case for spending more on a “ramshackle” NHS; money should instead be spent on private provision.

When Pattie was made a Privy Counsellor in the 1987 New Year’s Honours, he was tipped for the Cabinet. But he then fell out with Channon over the decision not to refer the BTR conglomerate’s bid for the Pilkington glass company to the MMC. Pattie and his colleagues Alan Clark and Giles Shaw all wanted referral, and when the news leaked out, he was carpeted by both Channon and Mrs Thatcher.

Six months later he was dropped from the Government with the consolation of a knighthood. From the back benches, he condemned ministers’ freezing of spending on space as an “abdication”. He opposed moves to sell ITV franchises to the highest bidder and voted against charges for NHS dental checks and eye tests.

In 1990 Mrs Thatcher recalled him to be a party vice-chairman, responsible for contacts with Eastern Europe. At that year’s party conference he presented a motley collection of victims of communism, dissidents who had resisted it, and activists from their countries’ new, free, parties.

When Heseltine challenged for the leadership, Pattie read the runes correctly. In Munich at the crucial moment, he said Mrs Thatcher could be “in some difficulties” if she decided to run in a second ballot, and insisted that Heseltine was not the only credible alternative.

John Major kept him as a vice-chairman until 1995, when Brian Mawhinney, taking over as chairman, ousted the entire Central Office team.

Before standing down at the 1997 election, Pattie campaigned against widening the M25 to 14 lanes.

From 1991 he was joint chairman of GEC-Marconi, playing an important role in 1994 when it took over the naval shipbuilders VSEL. From 1997 to 1999 he was marketing director, then communications director, of GEC.

Geoffrey Pattie married Tuëma Eyre-Maunsell in 1960; they had a son, and a daughter who died aged 20.

Geoffrey Pattie, born January 17 1936, died October 8 2024