Sir Iain Duncan Smith warns political parties over gambling firm donations

Political parties should stop taking money from the gambling industry, Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said.

The former Tory leader, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Gambling Reform, urged colleagues dealing with “utterly rapacious” betting companies to “sup with a very long spoon”.

He said there was “always a problem” with donations from the gambling sector as political parties “do need to reach for money” and “you have got to detach that sort of thing from your policy”.

It comes as a new report by the Gambling Commission, the industry regulator, has found the proportion of young people with a gambling problem has more than doubled in a year, from 0.7 per cent in 2023 to 1.5 per cent in 2024.

Both Labour and the Tories have accepted donations dating back years from betting firms and figures connected to the sector.

Asked if the gambling industry was a big political donor, Sir Iain told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday: “Yes, this is always a problem really because you have got to detach that sort of thing from your policy.

“The reality is in the world of politics you do run political parties without very much state intervention, if any at all at times, so you do need to reach for money.

“But I would advise political parties to sup with a very long spoon on these companies. I think they are utterly rapacious.

“They don’t care about the harms that they create.”

It emerged last month that the Labour Party had received more than £1 million in donations from people who made their fortunes in the gambling sector, with the majority coming from an ex-casino entrepreneur.

Several Cabinet ministers, including Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, also accepted gifts worth tens of thousands of pounds from betting firms and figures connected to the industry.

Ms Reeves took three tickets for a musical last year from the Betting and Gaming Council, as well as £20,000 in donations to fund her private office from gambling bosses ahead of the general election.

Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, also accepted a ticket for the European Championship semi-final at Wembley between England and Denmark from a company that owns Ladbrokes and Sportingbet.

The £3,457 ticket and matchday hospitality was given to Mr Reynolds by Entain in July 2021, according to analysis of MPs’ registers of interest by The Times.

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, also received tickets and hospitality for a League One match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley in May 2022, among £1,421 of gifts from the firm.

Sir Iain also said rapid action needs to be taken over gambling advertising in British sport, particularly football.

“I think we are on the edge of a crisis,” he said.

He added: “We now are in a world of incredibly smart technology.

“The gambling companies spend £1.5 billion on advertising and they use, ruthlessly, apps and everything else to get to younger people and they are rapacious and the damage that is being caused is quite astonishing really.”

He said plans for gambling reform produced by the last government were “good but not good enough” because they “didn’t really deal with the big problem over advertising”.

He added: “The present Government seems to be taking its time over this but we think it is urgent that they should add the extra strength on real serious limits on gambling advertising, which is appalling.”

Legal arcade games

A spokesman for the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents the regulated industry, said: “Each month around 22.5 million people in Britain enjoy a bet, on the lottery, in bookmakers, casinos, bingo halls and online, and the overwhelming majority do so safely and responsibly.

“The most recent NHS health survey for England estimated that 0.4 per cent of the adult population are problem gamblers.

“Any hospitality is consistent with the parliamentary rules and is fully declared and transparent.”

The spokesman said the Gambling Commission survey found that the most popular forms of betting by children were legal arcade games like penny pusher and claw grab machines, bets between friends or family, and playing cards for money – not with BGC members.

“Our members enforce strict age verification on all their products to prevent underage gaming,” he said.