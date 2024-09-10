Sir Jeffrey Donaldson denies historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has denied a series of historical sex offences over more than 20 years.

The veteran unionist, 61, pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including rape at Newry Crown Court this morning.

Sir Jeffrey will go on trial next year over the alleged offences against two victims which include one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault.

His wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, faces five charges including aiding and abetting her co-accused on four occasions and one charge of child neglect. She also denied charges against her.

During the hearing before Judge Ramsey, the pair formally entered not guilty pleas, while Lady Donaldson has also made a legal challenge to drop two of the charges.

Amid a tight security operation, the ex-MP for Lagan Valley arrived in court where police formed a protective line outside the building.

Lady Donaldson arrived a short time after her husband entered the court and the pair sat with a court officer between them.

Sir Jeffrey wore a navy suit and turquoise tie as he sat in the courtroom where he was asked to confirm his name, age and address.

He sat with his arms folded during the hearing and after the charges were read to him, he was asked if he was not guilty or guilty.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson faces five charges including aiding and abetting her co-accused on four occasions and one charge of child neglect - Charles McQuillan

The former MP replied “not guilty” to each charge and will go on trial in March which is expected to last two weeks.

Lady Donaldson, wearing a floral dress and black blazer, also pleaded not guilty to three charges. Her lawyers have made a “no bill” application over two other charges which would seek to throw them out.

Both defendants were released on bail.

The arraignment followed a hearing in July where a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

Sir Jeffrey was arrested along with his wife on the morning of Thursday, March 28, when police arrived at their home in Co Down.

They were taken to Antrim Police Station, where they were questioned separately throughout the day. The pair were later charged that night and Sir Jeffrey quit as DUP leader after he was charged.

Sir Jeffrey originally faced 11 charges but another seven charges were laid against him after Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service considered police evidence.

They are alleged to have occurred between 1985 and 2008 and involve two alleged victims.

An extra charge was also laid against Lady Donaldson whose five charges are one count of aiding and abetting rape, three charges of aiding and abetting indecent assault and one count of cruelty to a person under 16 years.

Lady Donaldson’s aiding and abetting charges relate to two complainants and are alleged to have occurred between 1985 and 2006.

In May it was confirmed Sir Jeffrey would not stand in the general election and Sorcha Eastwood of the Alliance Party took his former seat.

Sir Jeffrey, Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP, was elected leader of the DUP in 2021. In 2003, he left the Ulster Unionist Party because of his opposition to the Good Friday Agreement and joined the DUP.