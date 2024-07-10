Sir Keir has effectively guaranteed tension between senior aides

Bathed in the warm glow of victory, you might have expected Sir Keir Starmer’s Downing Street to be a scene of endless fist bumps and high fives.

At the top table of any world leader, though, jealousy and rivalry are never far below the surface, and in that respect Sir Keir’s “change” administration is no different from any that have gone before.

In his choice of Sue Gray as chief of staff, Sir Keir has effectively guaranteed that there will be tension between his most senior aides. Ms Gray, a lifelong civil servant who joined the team only last year, finds herself competing for influence with Morgan McSweeney, the man who “made” Sir Keir, masterminded his election win and is trusted above all others.

As Downing Street’s head of political strategy, Mr McSweeney should in theory have a role that is sufficiently distinct from that of Ms Gray to keep them out of each other’s lanes.

In reality, though, politics is less about titles and more about power, and the question of who has the ear of the king has kept dramatists in employment for thousands of years.

Ministers in the Starmer government will need to think very carefully about whose instructions to follow if they are given contradictory orders by Ms Gray, who is in charge of delivering policy, and Mr McSweeney, who is in charge of tactics.

Sue Gray, chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmer, going into Downing St on Monday - Steve Back

In theory they should defer to Ms Gray, but anyone who knows which side their bread is buttered will want to make sure they are on the right side of Mr McSweeney, who is likely to be around much longer than Ms Gray.

Mr McSweeney, 47, is an Irishman who has dedicated his life to Labour since he was in his early 20s and worked with Rachel Reeves, now the Chancellor, and Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, to oust Jeremy Corbyn and replace him with Sir Keir when he headed the think tank Labour Together. His wife Imogen Walker is the new Labour MP for Hamilton and Clyde Valley.

Londoner Ms Gray, 66, whose parents are Irish, joined the civil service straight after school and rose to the post of second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, where she took charge of the Partygate investigation into Boris Johnson’s Downing Street operation during Covid. Her son Liam Conlon is the new Labour MP for Beckenham and Penge.

The cracks first started to appear earlier this year when Mr McSweeney, who is never shy of ditching policy pledges when it is expedient, decided Labour needed to drop its commitment to £28 billion of spending on green infrastructure, which was proving unpopular with voters as well as being unaffordable.

Ms Gray was less sure, believing that Labour needed bold policies to fight the election on, and Mr McSweeney and others are said to have blamed her for delays in convincing Sir Keir to dump the plans.

To compound matters, Ms Gray was accused of being heavy-handed when she conducted an internal mole hunt into how news of the green deal U-turn was leaked to the media. There were reports of staff being in tears after they were asked to hand over their phones.

Sue Gray in November 2022 - Steve Back

Ms Gray’s job before the election was to prepare Labour for Government by making sure it had a raft of policies it could start implementing, under her guidance, as soon as it seized power.

It led to baked-in strains with Mr McSweeney, who was so risk-averse in his focus on winning the election that the Labour manifesto barely contained any policies at all.

Ms Gray has sought to speed up the policy conveyor belt by promoting the ideas and influence of ministers at the expense of advisers, which has not gone down well with “the boys” at the heart of the Starmer machine: Mr McSweeney, communications chief Matthew Doyle and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden.

They and their supporters are concerned that Ms Gray will hire former civil servants to fill important roles, making Downing Street light on politics and heavy on process.

Morgan McSweeney, Labour Party campaign director - Shutterstock

Even before a vote had been cast in the election, there were warnings that Ms Gray would be the likely scapegoat if anything went wrong for Sir Keir. As a household name, she would be seen as a big enough sacrifice to make any criticism of the No10 operation go away.

Mr McSweeney, or Mciavelli as Labour wags have dubbed him, is canny enough to stay in the shadows, unseen by the public but feared and revered by those in senior roles.

“Downing Street operations that work well are the ones where people from different political perspectives find a way of getting on together,” said one No 10 veteran. “There are no obvious contradictions in the roles of Sue Gray and Morgan McSweeney but in the end it all comes down to personalities.”