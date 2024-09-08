Sir Keir Starmer: We’re going to be unpopular over winter fuel payment cut

Click here to view this content.

Sir Keir Starmer has declared his Government is “going to have to be unpopular” amid a backlash to his decision to cut winter fuel payments.

The Prime Minister said he needed to make difficult decisions during his first months in office to deliver wider reforms further down the line.

On Tuesday, MPs will vote on plans to scrap universal winter fuel payments for about 10 million pensioners who do not qualify for pension credit.

The move has sparked a backlash from Labour backbenchers and prompted warnings that many retirees on tight budgets could be plunged into fuel poverty.

In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Keir insisted Labour won July’s general election on the promise of changing Britain.

“I am absolutely convinced that we will only deliver that change, and I’m absolutely determined that we will, if we do the difficult things now,” he said.

“I know they are unpopular, I know they’re difficult, of course they’re tough choices.”

‘Popular decisions aren’t tough, they’re easy’

Asked whether he was “willing” to be unpopular, Sir Keir replied: “We’re going to have to be unpopular. Popular decisions aren’t tough, they’re easy.

“When we talk about tough decisions, the things the last government ran away from, that governments traditionally run away from, I’m convinced that because they’ve run away from difficult decisions, we haven’t got the change we need for the country.”

Sir Keir went on to say he was “absolutely clear” that winter fuel payments had to be cut to stabilise the economy, citing what Labour claims is a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

He also declined to say whether Labour MPs who voted against the cuts on Tuesday would be suspended from the party.

“That will be a matter for the Chief Whip,” he said. “We’re going into a vote. “I’m glad we’re having a vote, because I think it’s very important for Parliament to speak on this.

“But every Labour MP was elected in on the same mandate as I was, which was to deliver the change that we need for the country over the time we’ve got in office.”

‘Broken society’

Sir Keir argued the riots that swept British cities last month following the killings of three young girls in Southport were “symbolic of a broken society”.

He labelled the violence “far-Right in the main” after the disorder was fuelled by false claims online that the suspect was an asylum-seeker who reached Britain on a boat.

More than 1,200 arrests have been made in relation to the unrest with 796 people charged, while prison sentences of up to nine years have been handed out to the worst offenders.

“The riots, I think, were symbolic of a broken society,” Sir Keir said. “I’m not going to justify the violence in those riots. They were not protests, they were far-Right in the main.

“But underneath that, I think, was a societal black hole, a breaking of our society, which we need to mend.”

Rise of far-Right

Pressed on whether he believed Britain was a racist country, he said: “I don’t think we’re a racist country, I think we’re a country of decent people, tolerant people.”

The Prime Minister added that he was “worried about the rise of the far-Right” in politics after the AfD, a German anti-immigration party, triumphed at state elections last week.

“I mean, we can see what is happening in Germany with the recent election, we can see what is happening in France and other countries,” he said. “I am worried about the far-Right because it is the snake oil of the easy answer. I am convinced that the answer to it is delivery in government.”

Sir Keir said the Government had to “speed up and get on with” reviewing flammable cladding after the conclusion of a seven-year public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.

Grenfell deaths ‘avoidable’

The inquiry blamed the fire on the “systematic dishonesty” of the companies that made cladding for the tower’s botched refurbishment, adding all 72 deaths were “avoidable”.

“I accept it’s my duty, the duty of this Government, and everybody in a position of responsibility to make sure they are safe in their home,” he said.

“We will accelerate the programme, I’m frustrated that it’s going as slowly as it is to deal with the cladding… The money is there, the intention is there. We need to move more quickly.”

However, Sir Keir was unable to give a date when people will be able to feel safe in their homes. “We are speeding up the process, I want to get this done as quickly as possible,” he continued. Each block will be on a different timetable. I am not able to give you an end date, but I can tell you I meant what I said when I responded to this report. I said this has to be a turning point.”

Sir Keir also revealed his family’s new Siberian kitten is called Prince after he let his children get a new cat while they live at Downing Street.

He said his daughter had picked Prince up on Wednesday after a “long summer of negotiations” about the possibility of getting a dog.