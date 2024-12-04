Sir Keir Starmer's 'plan for change' - what is it and why now?
After five months in power, even the most loyal cabinet members would quietly admit it's been a rocky run for Sir Keir Starmer and Labour.
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
(Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing
The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
"'I didn't think he'd do that,' is what she says. She says she regrets it, 'But what can I do now?'"
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to deport millions in an unprecedented crackdown on undocumented migrants. His MAGA billionaire lieutenant Elon Musk has said he will find unprecedented trillions to cut from federal spending. Wall Street thinks they’re delusional, projecting that the two will accomplish a fraction of what they’re threatening at best.
“With every year that passes, visits to my original home feel more like a trip to a foreign country.”
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi
The Texas senator made a vulgar suggestion about the MSNBC hosts' meeting with Donald Trump.
A clip of the embattled defense secretary nominee may further sink his chances of assuming the post.
President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth faced reporters on Capitol Hill Monday but refused to answer questions surrounding accusations about his drinking habits. Arriving for meetings, Hegseth, 44, was directly asked at one point, “Do you have an alcohol problem?” The former Fox News host ignored the question and continued on.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."
The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.
Democrat Adam Gray has narrowly defeated Republican Rep. John Duarte in the race for California's 13th Congressional District.
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, called him an “armchair tough guy” on national television during the 2016 presidential campaign. In the March 4 Fox News clip, which CNN unearthed, along with a number of other comments he has made about Trump in the past, Hegseth wasn’t sold on the then-Republican candidate. “It’s typical Trump: all bluster, very little substance. He talks a tough game, but when pressed on it, he’s an armchair tough guy,” Hegseth said during t
North Korea has long sought to exploit domestic chaos in South Korea.
SCOTUS gave presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump says that protection extends to him now, before he's sworn into office.
It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not