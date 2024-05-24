Sir Mark Elder: ‘Manchester has never been a great city for opera’

Sir Mark Elder has never forgotten his first appearance with the Hallé Orchestra, more than 40 years ago. “We were performing Ravel’s Rapsodie espagnole,” he says with a gleeful grin, “and had just arrived at the first big explosion of energy. There’s supposed to be a dramatic silence but the side drum stand collapsed, and when a player lunged to save it he knocked over a cymbal and music stand. The din was amazing. At that moment I thought: ‘OK. That’s that. I’ll never work with this orchestra again’.”

His thoughts were not prophetic. At the turn of the millennium, Elder became music director of the Manchester orchestra, a post from which he is finally stepping down. Under his aegis, it has widely been regarded as a golden age for the Hallé, yet Elder says that 25 years ago things were rather different. “The orchestra was not in good shape. It felt as if they had lost their joy in music-making.”

Elder knew that if he took on the job he would inherit the mantle that had draped around some capacious shoulders, most notably Sir John Barbirolli, who had led the orchestra for 27 glorious years, from 1943 to 1970. But when he arrived there was a problem. “The orchestra came very close to folding at the end of the 1990s, because of the huge debts it had built up under the previous regime. There was a point in 1998 when the orchestra was literally two weeks away from bankruptcy,” recalls Elder. “I said I wasn’t prepared to sign a contract until I knew the finances were on a sound footing.”

Fortunately, the Hallé, along with most major orchestras in the UK, was rescued by an enlightened Arts Council of England scheme, by which orchestras’ debts were written off in return for the presentation of a viable business plan. In the cold light of 2024, as the Arts Council continues its war on classical music and opera, this seems extraordinary, though the Hallé has been luckier than many – it received a standstill grant for 2023-26.

“One has to hang on to a belief in excellence, but that seems to be lacking in the Arts Council,” says Elder. “Surely we have to admit that something that is artistically first-rate deserves funding more than something that is third-rate, but even that simple principle seems to be controversial. I find it so desperately sad that we have a government that cannot support the arts, that cannot come out and say, ‘We believe culture matters’. I suppose it’s because there are no votes in it.”

'One has to hang on to a belief in excellence, but that seems to be lacking in the Arts Council'

Back in 2000, Elder’s vision turned out to be a simple one. “This may sound conceited, but in these situations when you’re setting out your stall you have to be ambitious. I simply wanted to make the Hallé the greatest orchestra in the world for British music.” Taking the Hallé back to its roots, to Elgar and Vaughan Williams, paid off handsomely.

Actually, Elder is not conceited. What he is is a very good raconteur — he once told me a story of a well-known violinist who, just before going on stage, purred to him: “I like a conductor who can dominate me.” We meet in the north London house Elder shares with Nancy, his wife of 44 years. It is packed with memories of a career more than half a century long. On a music stand sits the huge score of the cantata by James MacMillan, Timotheus, Bacchus and Cecilia, which he is preparing for the concerts to mark his farewell from the Hallé in the summer.

It’s quite a journey he has made since starting out as a chorister at Canterbury Cathedral. He studied music at Cambridge, and then became a protegé of the conductor Edward Downes, who asked Elder to join him at the Opera House in Sydney as his assistant. In 1979, he was appointed music director of English National Opera. As a member of its so-called “powerhouse”, he led ENO for 14 years, alongside his old friend from Cambridge, David Pountney, who was artistic director, and the general director Peter Jonas.

When Elder took over at ENO he was just 32. It was a different era, when women conductors barely existed, and grand maestri of the podium still terrified orchestras. Did he ever throw any tantrums? “Look, it’s absolutely crucial that an orchestral conductor never has a tantrum, right? But there are circumstances when it’s absolutely right to pretend that you’re having a tantrum. You have to use every sort of approach to get that special performance everyone wants. You’ve got to be a leader, and it takes time to work out how to do that. You need to build a relationship with an orchestra that is based on psychology, on humanity, and humour, and you need all these things because you need to engage their fantasy and imagination.”

Members of Equity protest against the ENO's move to Manchester

When I ask Elder about the state of his old company, his face clouds. “I’m sorry and sad that my old company at the Coliseum is so vulnerable at the moment. Because they prove all the time that theatre done at the highest level can really touch people’s lives.”

Does he think the plan to create a base for the company in Manchester has legs? “I’m not sure,” he says after a long pause.

“I think it’s a very big undertaking, and Manchester has never been a great city for opera, and I wonder if all the necessary groundwork is being done. It will need leadership and money and patience, and the kind of long-term thinking which seems to be in such short supply nowadays.”

Certainly, Elder has done his bit for classical music at the grass-roots level. He tells me how he wanted “to show what we thought a 21st-century orchestra should be. And that’s something much bigger than just playing concerts. We thought, if we can really connect to people’s lives in this city, then we’re really onto something.”

Sir Mark Elder from London is made a Companion of Honour by the then Prince of Wales - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

One way Elder set out to achieve that was by creating what he calls a “pyramid” of choirs in Manchester. “I was appalled at the lack of vocalising in the city,” he recalls. The Hallé now runs four different choirs including a community group for people who live in Ancoats, the Manchester suburb where the Hallé is based.

Elder can be proud that he is leaving the Hallé to his successor, the Singapore-born Kahchun Wong, in fine shape, though he admits it will be strange to be facing a future without it. He’s not going to be idle, though, with the principal guest conductorship of the Bergen Philharmonic and appearances at the Met, in New York, to keep him busy.

“Of course I’m going to miss the Hallé,” he says, “but there’s a new management team, and it’s the right moment to move on and let the orchestra evolve without me.

“As for my work, well it’s as rich as it’s ever been. I have no desire or even ability to retire, I’m here to make music. It’s why I’m alive.”

Sir Mark Elder gives farewell performances with the Hallé at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, on May 31 and June 1, halle.co.uk; Aldeburgh Festival on June 23, brittenpearsarts.org; BBC Proms on July 21, bbc.co.uk/proms; Edinburgh International Festival on August 17, eif.co.uk