Sir Paul McCartney announces first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury

Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first UK tour dates in six years, with The Beatles star back on stage just before Christmas.

His Got Back tour will stop in Manchester and London, in what will be his first UK tour dates since 2018, and first live show of any kind in the UK since headlining Glastonbury two years ago.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

"I'm excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It's always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil," Sir Paul said.

"It's going to be an amazing end to the year. Let's get set to party. I can't wait to see you."

He will play at Manchester's Co-Op Live arena on 14 and 15 December and at London's O2 on 18 and 19 December.

His Got Back show includes music from throughout his career, spanning the Beatles and Wings as well as his solo material.

He also announced dates for shows in France and Spain, having previously unveiled upcoming shows in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru this October.

During his two-hour headlining set at Glastonbury in June 2022, where he became the festival's oldest solo headliner, Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made surprise appearances.

He launched his Got Back tour in 2022, having completed 16 shows across the US before his Glastonbury appearance.

In 2023 he performed 18 shows throughout Australia, Mexico and Brazil.