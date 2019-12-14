Sir Rod Stewart blames Tory victory on Brexit as he congratulates Boris on his historic win

Sir Rod Stewart has joined the ranks of those blaming Brexit for the Conservatives’ huge general election victory.

The rock idol told a packed arena of fans that he thought people had voted for the Tories “because they want to get out of Europe”.

The comments came on the same day Sir Rod fell under fire from some people for appearing to endorse Boris Johnson.

The 74-year-old shared a message on Twitter after his album You’re In My Heart became his 10th number one album, referencing Robbie Williams and The Who - who claimed second and third spots in the charts - and adding: “well done Boris”.

Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas.



Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!

Speaking at a packed concert in Birmingham as part of his current UK tour, Sir Rod referred to the Conservatives’ crushing defeat of Labour.

He went on to say: “I don’t think any of them are great leaders because they all f***ing lie. Millions here, millions there. They’ve got no money.

“But I think everybody voted for the Tories, not necessarily Corbyn, because they want to get out of Europe. It’s as simple as that.”

His comments came as Birmingham and its surrounding areas were among those where the Tories gained seats from Labour.

Birmingham Northfield fell to the Conservatives, along with West Bromwich East and West, marking the first time West Bromwich has had any Tory MPs since 1935.

In the Black Country, the Conservatives also took Wolverhampton North East and Wolverhampton South West.

