Sir Roderick Carnegie, Rio Tinto mining executive known as ‘Rod the God’ – obituary

Sir Roderick Carnegie, who has died aged 91, was an Australian business leader once described as “the closest thing to royalty in Melbourne” – and a celebrated Oxford rower in his youth.

“Rod the God”, as he was known, built a high-flying reputation in the Australian mining industry, but unlike most of its big men he was never a hands-on mining engineer. A McKinsey consultant by background, he joined CRA Ltd in 1970 and was its chairman and chief executive from 1974 to 1986.

CRA, an acronym of Conzinc Riotinto of Australia, was the major operating subsidiary of the historic London-based Rio Tinto company. During Carnegie’s era, CRA had major interests across Australia in iron ore, bauxite, coal and diamonds, as well as copper and gold on Bougainville Island in Papua New Guinea.

Carnegie owed his rapid promotion within CRA to the patronage of Sir Val Duncan (Rio Tinto’s powerful chairman until his early death in 1975), but he was never London’s man. He pursued a strategy of “Australianisation” for CRA which sought to reduce the influence of the parent, whose holding reduced for a time to 49 per cent.

Carnegie on the day of the 1957 Boat Race with the umpire, Bishop Gerald Ellison - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A progressive thinker, he also argued eloquently for the wider modernisation of Australian business, including greater engagement with emerging Asian economies and the dilution of traditional links with the UK. But after a series of boardroom ructions he was ousted in July 1986 and CRA was later reabsorbed into Rio Tinto.

Roderick Howard Carnegie was born in Melbourne on November 27 1932 to Douglas Carnegie, a cattle breeder whose family were also piano importers, and his wife Margaret, née Allen, who was a leading Australian art collector.

Brought up among the prominent business families who were his parents’ friends, Rod was educated at the independent Geelong Grammar School. He went on study at the University of Melbourne, at New College, Oxford, for a diploma in agricultural economics, and at Harvard Business School, completing an MBA in 1959.

At Oxford he also captained the university boat club, where he imposed a radical training regime, including weightlifting, running and 20 practice miles of rowing per day. In the 1957 Boat Race, with Carnegie at No 7, Oxford sprinted to an early lead but fell back after their No 5 oar, their biggest man, collapsed. Victory went to Cambridge by two lengths but, as Time magazine reported it, “Rod Carnegie’s Revolution had not really failed: it had jolted the staid foundation of British rowing.”

Carnegie in 1992: after his time at CRA he served as director of numerous companies - Quentin Jones/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

After Harvard, Carnegie joined the management consultancy McKinsey & Co in New York, where the firm’s guiding light Marvin Bower later recalled a “very brilliant young Australian” whose only “fault” was his refusal to become an American.

Carnegie opened McKinsey’s Australian office in 1963 – with Rio Tinto as an early client – but returned to New York as a director from 1967 to 1970, when he was lured back to Melbourne as CRA’s finance director, rising to managing director two years later.

After leaving CRA, Carnegie was a director of many Australian companies, ranging from ANZ Banking to the newspaper publishers John Fairfax Holdings, and an adviser inter alia to IBM, JP Morgan & Co, General Motors and the World Bank. He was president of the Business Council of Australia and chaired an advisory committee on Australia’s relations with Japan.

He was knighted in 1978 and made a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2003.

Rod Carnegie married, in 1959, Carmen Clarke, whose uncle Sir Rupert Clarke was a vice-chairman of CRA and whose forebear William “Big” Clarke (1805-1874) was the richest landowner in the then colony of Victoria. According to one local report, Carmen’s style and Carnegie’s “dashing good looks and business acumen” made them “a sort of corporate Camelot”.

Carmen died in 2008; Sir Rod is survived by their three sons.

Roderick Carnegie, born November 27 1932, died July 14 2024