Sir Thomas Pilkington, Bt, senior steward of the Jockey Club, landowner and shipping chief

Sir Thomas Pilkington, 14th Bt, who has died aged 90, was a leading figure on the Turf as senior steward of the Jockey Club and chairman of the British Horseracing Board; he was also a patriarch of the British maritime industry as chairman of his family’s historic shipping business, and the owner of landed estates in Hertfordshire and the north of England.

“Tommy” Pilkington was immersed in racing all his life: one of his first notable winners was Isle of Skye at Cheltenham in 1960. He joined the Jockey Club – then the sport’s governing body – in the mid-1970s, served as chairman of Newmarket racecourse on the club’s behalf and was chosen in 1994 for a four-year term as senior steward.

It was a sensitive time for the sport, both financially and reputationally – not least in the aftermath of 1993 Grand National, which the Jockey Club had ruled should be re-run after a chaotic false start. Pilkington’s predecessor as senior steward, Lord (“Stoker”) Hartington, was moving across to chair the British Horseracing Board, newly created to take over large parts of the club’s historic function.

As a veteran owner, breeder and steward, Pilkington brought authority and depth of knowledge to the role. He knew the club’s members, listened to their views, strove to maintain morale – and though not inclined towards change by nature, embraced it where he felt it would help the sport thrive.

Towards the end of his tenure, a fierce row within BHB provoked the resignation of Hartington’s successor, the Tory politician Lord Wakeham, in protest at what he considered an “absolutely potty” financial plan, dependent upon £80 million of government funding siphoned from betting duty receipts. Pilkington – a supporter of the plan but well respected on all sides – was asked to step up for six months as acting BHB chairman until the plan’s author, Peter Savill, was elected to take over in June 1998.

Pilkington at Royal Ascot in 2010 - Dominic O'Neill

Thomas Henry Milborne-Swinnerton-Pilkington was born in London on March 10 1934 to Major Sir Arthur Milborne-Swinnerton-Pilkington MC, 13th Bt, and his wife Elizabeth, née Harrison. The baronetcy to which Thomas succeeded aged 18 on his father’s death was granted to Arthur Pilkington of Stanley in Yorkshire in 1635 as one of many such titles created by Charles I to encourage early English settlers in Nova Scotia.

Educated at Eton, Tommy played in the First XI, with the future Hampshire captain Colin Ingleby-Mackenzie, against Harrow at Lord’s.

His father’s family seat was Chevet Hall at Wakefield, but the house was demolished in the mid-1950s after mining subsidence and the land was sold to become a country park. Elsewhere, Tommy inherited a fine grouse moor in the Peak District – and in 1966 through his mother (the eldest of eight daughters), his Harrison grandfather’s extensive Kings Walden Bury estate in Hertfordshire, where he knocked down the Victorian mansion in which he had spent part of his childhood, to replace it with what Country Life magazine described as “arguably the most handsome country house built since the war”, designed by “probably the two most convinced Classicists practicing today”, Raymond Erith and Quinlan Terry, and completed in 1971.

After National Service in the 9th Lancers and Royal Scots Greys, Pilkington started work with Thos & Jas Harrison, the Liverpool-based shipping venture of which his great-great-grandfather Thomas Harrison was the founder, with his brother James, in 1853.

Originally a shipper of wine and brandy from Cognac and the Charente valley, the Harrison partnership managed the Charente Steamship Co, which at its peak before the first world war operated seventy vessels sailing to Central and South American, India and the Far East.

Pilkington learned the trade in Trinidad before becoming the firm’s representative in South Africa, based in Durban for several years. Joining the board of directors in the early 1960s, he was closely involved in the shift to containerisation as British shipping diminished and consolidated.

Under Pilkington’s chairmanship of more than 25 years, until 1999, Harrison and Charente transitioned to a diversified portfolio of bulk carriers, joint-venture container interests and related areas of ship agency, marine instrumentation and charts – and other investments which included a stake in the ventures of the North Sea oil and African mining entrepreneur Algy Cluff, for whose company Pilkington became the long-serving deputy chairman.

Cluff – a friend for 60 years – recalled Pilkington as “intimidatingly tall, with the straightest back in Britain” and “an aura of incipient gloom which resulted in him never being surprised when things went wrong but never losing his sense of proportion when things went very right”.

As a travelling companion in remote parts of Africa, Pilkington was “a complete rock” and such was his stature as a colleague and adviser that nothing was decided in the Cluff boardroom without passing the “What would Tommy say?” test.

Sir Thomas and Lady Pilkington receiving the owner’s presentation with jockey Harry Cobden after his win on their horse Guillemot in 2022 - Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Pilkington’s lifelong love of racing was reinforced by family connections. His mother, Elizabeth Burke after her second marriage, became a celebrated breeder in Ireland. His sister Sonia Rogers owned the Airlie Stud in Co Kildare and was the first female member of the Turf Club. His second sister Moira married the Newmarket trainer Ben Hanbury; and his third sister Carole was the mother of the National Hunt trainer Henry Daly, with whom Pilkington had numerous successes.

He also had horses in training with John Dunlop and Bruce Hobbs in earlier days and latterly Hughie Morrison and Marcus Tregoning. A member for 30 years of Tattersalls committee (which adjudicates betting disputes), he loved the cut and thrust of the ring as much as the excitement of seeing his own horses run.

He watched his Jour D’Evasion finish second at Sandown in November and attended his last Jockey Club meeting a few days before he ​died – suddenly, during lunch at White’s with an old friend.

He married, in Durban in 1961, Susan Adamson, who survives him with their son Richard, who succeeds as 15th ​Baronet, and daughters Sarah and Joanna.

Sir Thomas Pilkington, ​Bt, born March 10 1934, died December 17 2024