Sirens blare in Israel's Tel Aviv before Blinken's expected visit

STORY: :: Sirens blare across Tel Aviv the morning

of Antony Blinken's expected arrival

:: Tel Aviv, Israel

:: October 22, 2024

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday it bombed the Glilot base of the military intelligence unit 8200 located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a missile salvo.

The incident occurred on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to arrive in Israel, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour aimed at reviving Gaza ceasefire talks and discussing the enclave's future following the death of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar.