Sirens Blare as Tornado Touches Down in Indiana
Tornado sirens blared in Muncie, Indiana, amid reports a tornado touched down nearby on September 22.
This footage, filmed by X user @enzonanozone, shows dark clouds rotating outside the uploader’s apartment near Oakwood Avenue on Sunday.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had hit the nearby town of Yorktown.
Delaware County Emergency Management reported significant damage to a commercial structure in the Cammack area due to the storm. Credit: @enzonanozone via Storyful