Sirens Blare as Tornado Touches Down in Indiana

Tornado sirens blared in Muncie, Indiana, amid reports a tornado touched down nearby on September 22.

This footage, filmed by X user @enzonanozone, shows dark clouds rotating outside the uploader’s apartment near Oakwood Avenue on Sunday.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had hit the nearby town of Yorktown.

Delaware County Emergency Management reported significant damage to a commercial structure in the Cammack area due to the storm. Credit: @enzonanozone via Storyful