Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv During Rocket Barrage Fired From Lebanon

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, November 24, amid a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The IDF said that “millions of civilians” were hiding in shelters.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, said that it was treating two people in Petah Tikva, a city east of Tel Aviv.

It also said that paramedics were treating a woman with a shrapnel injury in Western Galilee, and a man with a shrapnel injury in Upper Galilee.

Three people were also being treated in the Haifa area. Credit: Asaf Golan via Storyful