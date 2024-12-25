Sirens in Tel Aviv as military says it intercepts missile from Yemen

STORY: :: Sirens ring out in Tel Aviv as Israel's military

reports it intercepted a missile from Yemen

:: December 25, 2024

:: Tel Aviv, Israel

The sirens were activated around 4:20 a.m. (0220 GMT). Reuters footage from Tel Aviv shows a projectile streaking across the sky, followed by a loud explosion.

The Israeli military said that the missile was intercepted before entering Israeli territory.

The Yemen-based Houthi rebels have launched drones and missiles toward Israel on numerous occasions. They describe these actions as expressions of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who have been subjected to Israeli strikes since October 2023 following the Hamas attack on southern Israel.