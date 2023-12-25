SIRT-NL investigating man's death after arrest in Corner Brook

CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency is investigating a man's death in Corner Brook on Christmas morning.

Michael King, director of the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador, says in a news release that a 52-year-old man was taken into custody by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer.

The SIRT-NL release says he was then transferred to the Corner Brook Lockup, but was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning.

He was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SIRT-NL says that as the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

It says an update will be provided after the investigation is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press