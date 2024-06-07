Sister Boniface Mysteries, series 3, review: a fabulously British crime series with wit to spare

Perhaps you did not think it possible that there could be a crime series cosier than Midsomer Murders or sunnier than Death in Paradise, but welcome to the Sister Boniface Mysteries (Drama). Rarely have I seen a show that takes itself less seriously, and yet it is seriously good fun.

It’s a spin-off from Father Brown, which is wildly popular just about everywhere in the world, and stars Lorna Watson as the crime-solving Sister Boniface, a Miss Marple figure in a wimple. She solves crimes in the picturesque Cotswolds village of Great Slaughter – think Grantchester, but without the existential angst – zipping around in her motorbike and sidecar. She is a whizz at chemistry and codebreaking, and is part of a formidable duo with DI Sam Gillespie (Tristram Hunt lookalike Max Brown).

We’re into the third series now. Series one and two had passed me by, because they’re not on the main channels or streaming services, and it’s simply impossible to keep up with everything. But I’m glad to have found it. It’s such cheerful TV. In this episode, Never Too Deadly to Die, an Ian Fleming-esque thriller writer (played by Denis Lawson) is holding auditions to be the next James Bond. Sorry, I mean, “Agent Jonas Best”, a globetrotting British spy who loves beautiful women, ingenious gadgets and drinking martinis.

These auditions involve three actors parachuting into the grounds of a big house in Great Slaughter for screen tests with a glamorous beauty named Phoebe Volante (Manpreet Bambra). Before you can say “Cut!” one of them is dead, and the weapon turns out to be a deadly deathstalker scorpion.

Part of the charm is in imagining what a hoot the cast had while making it. Watson appears in a Bond-style dance sequence to a song called The Golden Nun. There is a hilariously bad stunt scene in which Brown must simulate being blown backwards by the force of an explosion. The dialogue for the Bond pastiche mines the Roger Moore years. “I’m Pretty.” “I can see that from here.” “Pretty Redbush.” “Well, that remains to be seen.”

The denouement involved the KGB and a cocktail shaker. I can’t wait for next week’s episode.

All episodes of Sister Boniface Mysteries are available now on UKTV Play