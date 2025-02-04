Sister of Sheffield school stabbing victim pays tribute: 'My heart is broken into a million pieces'

The sister of a 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed at a school in Sheffield has paid tribute to him.

Sophie Willgoose, whose brother Harvey died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School, said: "My heart is broken into a million pieces."

She posted on Facebook: "I love you so much Harvey... Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could."

South Yorkshire Police was called to the school on Granville Road at 12.17pm on Monday after reports of a stabbing.

Harvey was said to have "suffered serious injuries" and despite the best efforts of medics, he died a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

'He would make your day better'

On Tuesday, tributes were left outside the school for Harvey.

One of the 15-year-old's teachers called him "always polite and friendly".

A note read: "I only taught you a few times in year 7 but I remember you well.

"Despite being occasionally a little too energetic, you were always polite and friendly. I am so sorry this has happened."

One of Harvey's fellow students described his death as "such a shock".

The 17-year-old said: "He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely.

"He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn't have to personally know him to be upset.

"Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him.

"I've been at the school for seven years now and nothing like this has ever, ever happened."

Luisa Meco's 14-year-old daughter, Ivane, has known Harvey since they were in nursery together.

Ms Meco described his death as "shocking".

She said: "It's all a bit unreal. I don't think she's processed it all properly. It's a big thing to happen to a local school.

"It's not something you imagine that your children go to school and something like this happens.

"It's really shocking, it"s really sad."

Other mourners gathered outside Sheffield United's stadium Bramall Lane. Harvey was reportedly a fan of the football club.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield told a news conference: "We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern.

"I would like to reassure you that our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues."

Sir Keir Starmer, who was in Brussels at a dinner with EU leaders on Monday, said: "It is horrific and senseless news that a boy has died after a stabbing in Sheffield.

"Our schools should be places of safety and learning, not violence and fear. My Government is absolutely committed to tackling knife crime so young people are safe on our streets and in our schools.

"Tonight a young boy should be returning to the love and safety of his family."