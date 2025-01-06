“Sister Wives”: Christine Brown Endured 'Stressful' Wedding Weekend Moment as Her Family Went Searching for Missing Grandchild

Before her wedding to David Woolley, Christine had a moment of panic when one of her grandkids went missing

Christine Brown had a moment of panic before her wedding to David Woolley.

On this week's episode of Sister Wives, Christine, 52, described a scary moment that happened just after her rehearsal dinner. As they enjoyed a moment of calm during the weekend, Christine was alerted that her daughter Mykelti's daughter Avalon, 3, was missing.

“The rehearsal’s chill. Everything’s going well and we’re ready. We’re done," Christine says in a confessional. "We’re just kind of mingling and hanging out. And then Mykelti calls out, ‘Where’s Avalon?’”

The scene shifts to footage of the entire wedding party looking for Avalon, racing up and down the venue located in Moab, Utah next to a river.

“We don’t know where Avalon is and the river is right there. And Avalon’s fast," Christine continues in her confessional. "Everything hits and we’ve got to find Avalon. Everyone needs to stop what they’re doing and everyone needs to go look for Avalon instantly."

As the cameras follow the guests around the venue, things begin to get more frantic when Avalon still isn't found.

“There are a lot of places she can be lost," Christine explains. "There’s bathrooms, there’s the hall, there’s the whole venue, there’s the whole outside, there’s a kitchen area and there’s a river and it’s a fast-moving river.”

Eventually, Avalon is found after they realize she's with Mykelti's husband's mom.

“So Avalon was actually with Maria. Tony’s mom is there to help with Avalon, help watch the kids," Christine explains. "She had her, so it was fine. It’s just stressful."

Last June, Christine posted a series of photos on Instagram from her "amazing afternoon" with her grandkids. Brown and Woolley took her grandkids to the Thanksgiving Point Museum where they explored the dinosaur exhibit.

"We spent an amazing afternoon @thankspoint with the dinosaurs and some of our grandkids #oma #timeofmylife #blessed #dinosaurs #thanksgivingpoint," Brown captioned the series.

