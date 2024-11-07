“Sister Wives: ”Christine Brown's Husband David Woolley Reveals Which of Her and Kody Brown's Kids He's Closest to

Christine is a mom to Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown

David Woolley/Instagram Sister Wives' Christine Brown enjoys NYC getaway with husband Dave Woolley.

David Woolley is opening up about his relationship with wife Christine Brown Woolley's six kids.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Sister Wives star, 52, and her husband spoke with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. The couple not only dished the sweet details of their marriage, but David revealed which of Christine and ex Kody Brown's kids he knows best and which he hopes to get closer to.

The former couple share kids Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14.

"The closest with is Truely, of course, cause we live together," the proud stepdad told the outlet. "So her and I bond really well.... over everything. When she's upset with Christine, I can just break the ice by just teasing her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Christina Brown/Instagram Christine Brown, David Woolley and her daughter Truely.

Related: Sister Wives: Christine Set a Wedding Date with David Before Getting Engaged but Her Kids Feel It's 'Really Fast'

Christine then chimed in, sharing, "He doesn't allow her to be a moody teenager. He just talks to her, starts addressing her. He doesn't walk on eggshells around her. He's like, 'You're moody like your cat, Truely.'"

"She can just be herself with me," David added. "And I don't judge her on it. Just be yourself, and we have a great time."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Christine brown/Instagram Christine Brown's Instagram post

As for who he's least close with, David admitted, "Probably Gwendlyn because we don't see her much, her and Bea," referring to his stepdaughter's wife Beatrice. "Love them. They're awesome," he said of the couple.

"The rest I know," David shared. "Mykelti and I see who can tease each other most," he added with a laugh.

To celebrate their anniversary, Christine and David "finally" enjoyed their honeymoon. On Monday, Nov. 4, Christine shared a sweet video montage of the couple's delayed trip to Barcelona on Instagram while acknowledging that their decision to push their vacation was unconventional.

"We are finally on our honeymoon!! Yep, a year later, we just decided to take our time and go when we were ready. We LOVE Barcelona! The architecture, food and people!!" she explained in the caption, adding hashtags like, "#loveofmylife, #honeymoon, #ayearlater," and more.